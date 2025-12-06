The couple reached their milestone 20 years of marriage on April 9 2025

King and Queen’s Christmas card features 20th wedding anniversary portrait. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen have chosen their 20th wedding anniversary portrait for their official Christmas card this year.

Charles and Camilla are pictured standing side by side, with the Queen's arm linking the King's, in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador's residence in Rome, earlier this year. The photograph is framed inside the card by a dark red border, with the printed message in a matching colour on the opposite side reading "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year". The couple reached their milestone 20 years of marriage on April 9 2025 while out of the country and on royal duty during their state visit to Italy, and spent the evening of their anniversary as guests of honour at a grand banquet. In the image taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Camilla is wearing a white and beige coat dress by Anna Valentine and a lily of the valley brooch, while the King is dressed in a blue pinstripe suit with a grey tie and a silk handkerchief in his chest pocket.

The portrait was taken during the couple's trip to Rome earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The King and Queen send out hundreds of Christmas cards each year to family, friends, world leaders, diplomats, charities and organisations. Charles will be preparing to host the wider royal family on Christmas Day, with the royal festivities usually taking place at Sandringham in Norfolk. The Prince of Wales divulged last year he was spending the day with 45 members of his family “all in one room”. But off the guest list is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with the former prince banished from the royal family and stripped of his titles over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal family usually walk to church on Christmas morning and enjoy a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings before sitting down to watch the King’s Christmas broadcast on television.

Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales, and Prince George attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in 2024. Picture: Alamy