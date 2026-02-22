Winter Olympics medallists from Great Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand receive well-wishes from the Royals

Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

King Charles has wished congratulations to Team GB and teams across the Commonwealth as the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina draw to a close.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He said, “As the Winter Games come to a close, my wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all the Olympic medal winners from Team GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, on your remarkable successes. “Whether on the ice or amid Italy’s glorious snowscapes, you have demonstrated not only exceptional skill, but also the grace and camaraderie that embody the Olympic spirit at its finest. “To those who did not reach the podium, from right across the Commonwealth, please know that you, too, can return home with proud hearts and heads held high.

“Every performance, often in the face of great personal risk, was a testament to your courage, commitment and awesome athleticism, all of it made possible with the tireless work of your support teams on the ground and back home. “As we express gratitude to the people of Italy for hosting such a magnificent celebration, and turn our attention to the Winter Paralympics to come, your collective achievements have dazzled and inspired audiences across the globe – among them, we hope, the Olympian stars of the future. Charles R.” Team GB achieved its best-ever Winter Olympics this year, taking home five medals.

Team GB achieved its best-ever Winter Olympics this year, taking home five medals. Picture: Getty