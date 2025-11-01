King and Queen donate to Hurricane Melissa victims
The King and Queen have donated to the Red Cross humanitarian appeal supporting people affected by Hurricane Melissa.
Jamaica was left devastated this week by the hurricane, which was one of the strongest to hit the island in its history, with 19 people reported dead and thousands still using temporary shelter.
Charles and Camilla's donation will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support Red Cross National Societies responding to the aftermath of the storm.
King Charles said he was “deeply concerned” by the destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.
Hurricane Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday, carrying top winds of 185mph.
The storm also hit nearby Haiti, where it caused catastrophic flooding and killed at least 30 people, according to local authorities.
Upon seeing the impact of the storm, the UK Prime Minister told MPs that emergency humanitarian funding was being provided for Jamaica. The UK has also deployed HMS Trent to the region to support humanitarian operations.
Volunteers have been distributing emergency supplies, preparing and managing shelters in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Local volunteers are also preparing as the storm moves to the Bahamas.
The UK government is providing match funding of up to £1 million for public donations to the IFRC appeal in support of Jamaica.
Beatrice Butsana-Sita, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said:
"King Charles and Queen Camilla's donation will help the IFRC network continue its lifesaving work, particularly in Jamaica, such as through search and rescue and ensuring people have access to healthcare, safe shelter, clean water, food and other essential supplies."
The scale of this disaster is immense and the Red Cross will be there for the long road ahead."
Jagan Chapagain, IFRC secretary general, said: "We are very grateful for this donation and hope it will encourage others to donate, too.
"Our emergency appeal is essential to raise the funds needed to help people rebuild their lives over the months and years to come."
The monarch, who is head of the Commonwealth, said he has held “the greatest affection” for Jamaica since his first visit to the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station more than 50 years ago.
“I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness”, he added.