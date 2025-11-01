The King and Queen have donated to the Red Cross humanitarian appeal supporting people affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Charles and Camilla’s donation help support Red Cross National Societies responding to the aftermath of the storm. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Jamaica was left devastated this week by the hurricane, which was one of the strongest to hit the island in its history, with 19 people reported dead and thousands still using temporary shelter.

Charles and Camilla's donation will help the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) support Red Cross National Societies responding to the aftermath of the storm. King Charles said he was “deeply concerned” by the destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”. Read More: First charter flight for Britons leaving Jamaica to take off on Saturday Read More: UK pledges £2.5m aid to Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa kills at least 34 across Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa came ashore in Jamaica as a category five hurricane on Tuesday, carrying top winds of 185mph. The storm also hit nearby Haiti, where it caused catastrophic flooding and killed at least 30 people, according to local authorities. Upon seeing the impact of the storm, the UK Prime Minister told MPs that emergency humanitarian funding was being provided for Jamaica. The UK has also deployed HMS Trent to the region to support humanitarian operations. Volunteers have been distributing emergency supplies, preparing and managing shelters in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Local volunteers are also preparing as the storm moves to the Bahamas. The UK government is providing match funding of up to £1 million for public donations to the IFRC appeal in support of Jamaica.

At least 77 per cent of Jamaica remains without power. Picture: Getty