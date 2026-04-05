Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not join the royal family.

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen attended the traditional Easter church service in Windsor this morning, with other members of the royal family.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were among those who attended the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. William waved to the large crowd outside the castle as the pair led a procession to the service with their children. Charlotte was in a tan coat and Kate wore an off-white ensemble of skirt, smart jacket and leafy hat, while William and the boys wore dark blue suits and ties. The Waleses missed the service last year as they were spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk, and were absent in 2024 as it came just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. Read more: Prince William hails 'incredible milestone' as Bowelbabe Fund launched by Dame Deborah James passes £20m Read more: Meghan shares heartwarming video of Archie, 6, skiing with Harry

Royals arrive for the service in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Princess Charlotte, from left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, and William, the Prince of Wales, arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service. Picture: Alamy

Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

Camilla arrived in a red wool dress and coat by Fiona Clare, a hat by Phillip Treacy and a brooch which belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla arrived by car in front of the castle to a shout of “God save the King” from the crowd on Sunday morning. The Easter service comes days after Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ visit to the US will go ahead from April 27 to April 30 as planned, despite tensions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the Iran war.

Britain's King Charles III waves as he arrives with members of his family. Picture: Getty

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla talk to Reverend Christopher Cocksworth. Picture: Alamy

Notably absent this year were Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who did not join the family. With the agreement of the King, they made alternative plans and missed the traditional gathering, it is understood. Last year, Charles and Camilla were joined by the former Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at the 15th-century chapel on Easter Sunday. Since then, Andrew has been stripped by the King of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom over his association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, though Beatrice and Eugenie kept their princess titles. Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, alleged that she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was 17, and also in London after she was trafficked by Epstein, and at an orgy on Epstein’s private Caribbean island. Andrew was arrested in February, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations that he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew shakes hands with Christopher Cocksworth as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel in 2025. Picture: Alamy