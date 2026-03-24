The pair were all smiles as they celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Eden Project on Tuesday

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall, to mark its 25th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The King and Queen saw the funny side when they struggled to cut a cake during a visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Eden Project.

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Charles and Camilla were armed with a sword as they tried to slice a street party-themed Victoria sponge after touring parts of the Cornish ecological centre that opened on March 17, 2001. As they were shown around the Eden Project, Charles, a former Duke of Cornwall who has visited the site a number of times, said: “I remember when I first came here there was nothing – amazing how it’s developed and grown.” There was laughter when they first arrived at the landmark Millennium initiative that transformed a clay pit with massive geodesic biomes featuring plant life from around the world to highlight humanity’s reliance on nature. The King’s state limousine made a wrong turn on the sprawling site and disappeared before doubling back, and Charles quipped as he stepped from the vehicle: “Now you see us, now you don’t.” Read more: Harry and Meghan announce surprise new polo-themed Netflix drama about two rival families Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'plotted to clone Queen's corgis' and 'cash-in on canines' for reality TV series

The pair heard about the project's work in community cohesion, education, and nature recovery. Picture: Alamy

During the visit the couple launched The Big Lunch and The Big Help Out, a national celebration of community taking place on June 5-8, and met volunteers and local community and charity groups from across the county enjoying lunch. A cake showing a street scene of tiny characters enjoying lunch at tables or volunteering in front of a row of houses marked the June event, and Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, handed his sword to the couple. They giggled and they strained to cut through the row of houses, perhaps as they used the end of the sword and so had to use more force. Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, said later of the attraction’s history: “Once we started talking to people, I never doubted we’d build it. I never doubted either that it would be successful, not for any reason of arrogance… if you love something and you’re not a freak, there will be millions of people who feel the same way.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a section of a new marble run created for visitors from over 100 metres of handcrafted wooden track. Picture: Alamy