The King and Queen met Holocaust survivors and lit candles of remembrance to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945.

Charles viewed portraits of seven Holocaust survivors including one of Helen Aronson, 98, who was one of only around 750 people to be liberated from the Lodz Ghetto in Poland, out of 250,000 people sent there. Ms Aronson told Charles her portrait, by Paul Benney and commissioned by the King when he was the Prince of Wales, was "wonderful".

The 98-year-old was just 12 when the German army arrived at her home. Her mother and brother survived with her, but her father was murdered at the Chelmno extermination camp in Poland. The chairwoman of the Anne Frank Trust UK, Nicola Cobbold, showed the King and Queen a painting called Anne Frank: Resistance, a collage picture which featured excerpts from her diary.

Lu Lawrence, the daughter of survivor Zigi Shipper, said she wished her father, who died in 2023, could be at the reception to see his portrait on Holocaust Memorial Day on Tuesday. "They are in spirit," Charles said of the survivors who have died.

