The King, Queen and Princess of Wales have attended a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.

Charles, who is patron of Cancer Research UK, is hosting the event at London’s St James’s Palace.

Researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners involved in the charity’s prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer are also in attendance.

The King, Queen and Princess of Wales shook the hands of several representatives and supporters of Cancer Research UK, including TV presenter Davina McCall.

After shaking hands, Ms McCall told Kate it was an “absolute honour” to meet her. The pair then discussed Ms McCall’s cancer journey, as the TV presenter told the princess it had been “liberating” to talk about her own experience with cancer publicly.

The princess was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and revealed she was in remission 16 months ago in January 2025.

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