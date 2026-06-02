King, Queen and Kate mark 125 years of Cancer Research UK with reception
The King is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, and the princess is in remission after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.
The King, Queen and Princess of Wales have attended a reception celebrating the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK.
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Charles, who is patron of Cancer Research UK, is hosting the event at London’s St James’s Palace.
Researchers, clinicians, volunteers and partners involved in the charity’s prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer are also in attendance.
The King, Queen and Princess of Wales shook the hands of several representatives and supporters of Cancer Research UK, including TV presenter Davina McCall.
After shaking hands, Ms McCall told Kate it was an “absolute honour” to meet her. The pair then discussed Ms McCall’s cancer journey, as the TV presenter told the princess it had been “liberating” to talk about her own experience with cancer publicly.
The princess was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and revealed she was in remission 16 months ago in January 2025.
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She returned to international travel last month by carrying out her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer, heading to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna in Italy, for a solo working trip as part of her early years work.
The King, who is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, previously said he was “so proud” of Kate for her courage in speaking out about her cancer diagnosis.
Cancer Research UK's work on how cancer is understood, prevented, detected and treated stretches back to the founding of its predecessor organisations — the Imperial Cancer Research Fund and the Cancer Research Campaign, founded in 1902 and 1923 respectively.
The latest NHS England statistics available revealed one of the Government’s targets for cancer care still has not been met.
The figures showed 72.8% of patients began their first definitive treatment for cancer in March within 62 days of an urgent referral or consultant upgrade.
While it was up from 68.6% in February, it fell short from the 75% target set for March.
Overall, 79.4% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days in March, above the 75% target.