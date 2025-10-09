Charles and Camilla were treated to the mini-figures by their fellow Aberdeenshire dwellers

By Chay Quinn

King Charles and Queen Camilla received LEGO versions of themselves as they met with their neighbours in a village near Balmoral.

The royal couple were visiting the Albert Hall in Ballater, Aberdeenshire, to mark its 150th anniversary when they were given the miniatures. They attended the ceremony which saw award-winning Highland dancers and a piece of fiddle music composed specially for the occasion. The area has a long association with the royal family, being near their residences at Balmoral and Birkhall. They were greeted by crowds and music from the Ballater and district pipe band as they arrived on Thursday morning. Charles wore a kilt in his own King Charles tartan.

As the royal couple entered the hall, they met children from Ballater School, who had held a competition to design a new flag for the hall. The building was reopened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1987. The Earl and Countess of Aboyne were in the hall, showing the royals a trowel used to lay the first stone of the building in 1875. As Charles and Camilla met people from the Ballater community, they were shown a Lego recreation of the building they were standing in which had been created by the village's Lego club. Nicola Reid, 45, put the final touches on the Lego diorama, which included tiny versions of herself, Charles and Camilla. She explained to the King and Queen that it had taken weeks to build the model. Charles was seen to pick up the Lego versions of himself and his wife. Ms Reid said afterwards that the model was a "labour of love" and the royals had seemed to "really like it". She said afterwards: "He seemed quite impressed - he might treasure it."

