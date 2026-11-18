King Charles is patron of the Royal Ballet School.

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen showed their support for ballet as they were welcomed by some of Britain’s top young dancers to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Ballet School.

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Charles and Camilla walked through the centre of dozens of ballerinas, holding their positions, to arrive at Buckingham Palace’s Grand Hall on Wednesday. They then watched a special performance from students aged 11 to 19, who attend the prestigious school. Charles, who is patron of the Royal Ballet School, was surrounded by the group of around 75 students as he moved around to congratulate them on the performance. He was surprised to learn that some had been dancing since they were as young as two, later remarking on the fact to guests at the reception that followed the performance. Camilla enthused that it was “absolutely brilliant” and “phenomenal” to some of the youngest ballerinas in the Palace. Read more: William and Kate weave in Mumbai craft school visit after glittering Earthshot Prize ceremony Read more: Thomas Markle Sr charged with possession and intent to distribute child sex abuse images in Philippines

British King Charles III speaks to ballet students during a reception to mark 100 years of the Royal Ballet School. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Later, introduced to the school’s head boy and girl, Charles asked if they had always wanted to dance, describing it as “fascinating” that they had. The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Irish-born classical ballet dancer Dame Ninette de Valois and it has become one of the world’s most competitive centres for classic ballet training. Younger pupils typically board at the White Lodge in Richmond, Surrey, while older students attend the upper school in London’s Covent Garden, with many receiving funding through the Government’s Music and Dance Scheme. The school has trained some of Britain’s best-known ballerinas, including Dame Darcey Bussell, who met with Charles and Camilla at the reception. Dame Darcey spent almost two decades as a principal ballerina for The Royal Ballet before going on to appear as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Britain's King Charles III, centre, and Queen Camilla, centre right, pose for a picture with students. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

She said the event was the “icing on the cake” for the school’s 100-year anniversary celebrations. “I know they were up at 5.30am, literally buzzing, I wonder if any of them got any sleep,” she said of the pupils. “I told the kids how good they looked because they didn’t look nervous, because I remember performing here myself in the Throne Room and how nervous I was – and I was professional then. “The King and Queen have always been incredibly supportive of the dance, they actually love the dance, so that’s very good for us. Great, great ambassadors – more than that. “The conversations we have is always looking at the future of this industry and they’re really involved and they really want to support in any way they can.” Broadcaster Natasha Kaplinsky hosted Charles and Camilla in her role as chairwoman of the Royal Ballet School and introduced them to staff and alumni.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watching a performance. Picture: PA Images/Alamy