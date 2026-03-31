The King and Queen will not be able to meet with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during next month’s state visit to the US, it is understood.

They have since been released under investigation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, and Lord Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the US, were arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office over their connections with the paedophile financier.

It is understood that the couple will not be able to meet survivors while there are ongoing UK police investigations into matters related to Epstein.

US Congressman Ro Khanna wrote to the King on Monday to call for him to meet survivors privately during the state visit, which will take place in late April.

Charles and Camilla’s long-expected historic trip is scheduled to take place in late April – despite calls for it to be postponed or even cancelled because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump declared the trip will be a “momentous occasion” in a post on his Truth Social site, adding that there would be “a beautiful Banquet Dinner” at the White House on the evening of April 28.

He also revealed the “historic state visit” will take place over four days from April 27-30, despite Buckingham Palace deciding not to release the exact dates in its own official announcement.

Mr Trump wrote: "Melania and I are pleased to announce that Their Majesties, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a Historic State Visit from April 27-30th, which will include a beautiful Banquet Dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th

"This momentous occasion will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th Anniversary of our Great Country.

“I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect.

"It will be TERRIFIC!"

The trip will mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence. It will be Charles' first state visit to the US.

The King will then continue to Bermuda to undertake His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory.