The ceremony, staged by some of the military’s most prestigious regiments, saw much of the royal family in attendance

King and Queen joined by Princess Kate as royals begin birthday celebrations with Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Catherine and William arrived in central London on Saturday as the King celebrated his official birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour.

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The ceremony, staged by some of the military’s most prestigious regiments, saw the royal family in attendance, as the King join thousands of spectators and well-wishers in Whitehall for the annual event. Crowds were treated to the sight of a royal carriage procession along The Mall as the King, Queen and the Princess of Wales. The royals were guarded by a Sovereign’s Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Riding in the formation will be the royal colonels – the Prince of Wales, who is Colonel of the Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Colonel of the Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh as Colonel of the Scots Guards. Read more: How much does Trooping the Colour cost? Read more: King and Queen ‘greatly saddened’ by death of artist David Hockney

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive in the Ascot Landau carriage for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis taking part in Trooping The Colour, The KingÕs Birthday Parade. Picture: Alamy

Guardsmen in their scarlet tunics and bearskin caps will deliver a display of precision marching on Horse Guards Parade, honed over weeks of practice and part of their ceremonial duties when not fighting soldiers. The national celebration is one of the highlights of the royal calendar and later will feature the royal family assembled on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the traditional fly-past of RAF aircraft. The historic culminates with the fly-over coordinated to bring the finale at around 1pm. Prince Harry and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be attending this year's event, but other members of the family might be at Buckingham Palace for the occasion.

King Charles III in the Ascot Landau carriage travelling to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture: Alamy

The colour – regimental flag – being trooped this year is the King’s Colour of the Grenadier Guards presented by the King earlier this week during a Buckingham Palace ceremony and it will be escorted during Saturday’s spectacle by guardsmen from the King’s Company. The new Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis was expected to be among the spectators with other senior cabinet members, including the Prime Minister, after his predecessor John Healey quit on Thursday over a dispute about long-term funding for the military.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal riding to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture: Alamy

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence in the No.1 Barouche carriage travelling to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture: Alamy

The Grenadier Guards were raised in 1656 in Bruges, Belgium, by the exiled King Charles II to protect him during the period Olive Cromwell ruled England. Charles, Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, visited his King’s Company at their barracks in Aldershot on the eve of Trooping and wished them “great success” for the big day.

The Princess of Wales, The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taking part in Trooping The Colour. Picture: Alamy