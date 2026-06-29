The King and Queen are preparing for a series of engagements north of the border as Royal Week gets underway in Scotland.

Charles will begin his official engagements by receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting a guard of honour provided by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

He will then be formally welcomed to the Scottish capital with the Ceremony of the Keys, in which Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will present the keys to the City of Edinburgh to the King, who will return them for safe keeping.

The King will also preside over an investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.

Those receiving honours will include forensic scientist Lorna Dawson, who was awarded a damehood in the New Year Honours, and New Seekers singer Eve Graham, who becomes an MBE for services to the music industry.

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