King and Queen to attend series of events in Scotland as Royal Week begins
Charles will begin his official engagements by receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting a guard of honour provided by Balaklava Company
The King and Queen are preparing for a series of engagements north of the border as Royal Week gets underway in Scotland.
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Charles will begin his official engagements by receiving a Royal Salute and inspecting a guard of honour provided by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
He will then be formally welcomed to the Scottish capital with the Ceremony of the Keys, in which Lord Provost Robert Aldridge will present the keys to the City of Edinburgh to the King, who will return them for safe keeping.
The King will also preside over an investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.
Those receiving honours will include forensic scientist Lorna Dawson, who was awarded a damehood in the New Year Honours, and New Seekers singer Eve Graham, who becomes an MBE for services to the music industry.
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Simon Milne, regius keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, also receives a knighthood for services to botany, conservation and horticulture.
Later on Tuesday, the King and Queen will host guests at a garden party at the palace, alongside the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.
On Wednesday, the King and Queen will attend the Order of the Thistle service at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, together with the Duke of Rothesay and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The following day, the King will visit Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, where he will view a procession taking place as part of the town’s Jethart Callant festival.
During the visit, he will also be invited to start the annual game of hand ba’, a street sport that has been played in the town each year since 1704.
The monarch traditionally spends a week based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse each year in what is known as Holyrood Week or Royal Week in Scotland.