The Princess of Wales and Prince William depart by carriage after attending the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales watched the Garter Day procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle – and gave a beaming smile to husband William.

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Kate had a front row position for one of the highlights of the royal calendar, the Knights of the Order of the Garter walking through the grounds of Windsor Castle after their annual lunch. Thousands of spectators lined much of the route from the royal residence in the upper ward down to St George’s Chapel where the annual service in celebration of the ancient chivalry order was held. Among those in the procession were the King, the Queen, traditionally at the rear of the Knights, while further ahead was the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal. Read more: Starmer announces social media ban for under-16s, in move branded 'fantastic' by bereaved parents Read more: Strait of Hormuz must stay open, says Starmer after Trump announced Iran-US peace deal

The Princess of Wales watched the Garter Day procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attended last year’s Garter lunch but not the public elements of the day. He stubbornly insisted on attending the private lunch even after being stripped of his public duties over the Epstein scandal. Last year, he was stripped of his Order of the Garter honour in light of his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was not among the royals. His appointment was annulled on 30 October 2025.

The King and Queen taking part in the procession. Picture: Alamy

It is believed that this year is the first year that Andrew has not attended in any capacity at all. Andrew is now living in Norfolk while police investigate allegations of misconduct in public office.Other Garter Knights included former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, Lord Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, and West End musical impresario Lord Lloyd-Webber – all in their blue velvet mantles and black velvet hats with white ostrich plumes. While waiting for the procession to begin from her vantage point of the chapel’s Galilee porch entrance, Kate acknowledged the waves from the public with her own as did the Duchess of Edinburgh.

King Charles joined the procession along with the Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal. Picture: Alamy