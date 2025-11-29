King and Queen send ‘profound sympathy’ to those affected by Hong Kong fire
At least 128 people have died in the blaze
The King has said he and the Queen were “greatly saddened” by a fire in Hong Kong that has left 128 people dead.
Many others are still unaccounted for following a blaze in high-rise apartments in the Tai Po district that were undergoing a major renovation.
In a statement, Charles said: “My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the devastating fire in Tai Po and feel deeply for the people of Hong Kong at such a tragic time.
“Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are now living with shock and uncertainty.
Read more: At least 128 dead after fire rages through seven Hong Kong skyscrapers
“We have heard of the extraordinary courage of the emergency services, and the determined spirit of the many community members who have come to their neighbours’ aid.
“In the face of such appalling tragedy, strength can be found in supporting one another, and we see that same bravery in Hong Kong at this most heartbreaking of times.
“We offer our profound sympathy to all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so dreadfully affected.
“The families and loved ones of those whose precious lives have been lost, and the people of Hong Kong, will remain in our prayers and in our hearts.”
Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, with Charles attending the handover ceremony on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.