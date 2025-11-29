The King has said he and the Queen were “greatly saddened” by a fire in Hong Kong that has left 128 people dead.

Many others are still unaccounted for following a blaze in high-rise apartments in the Tai Po district that were undergoing a major renovation.

In a statement, Charles said: “My wife and I were greatly saddened to learn of the devastating fire in Tai Po and feel deeply for the people of Hong Kong at such a tragic time.

“Our most heartfelt thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are now living with shock and uncertainty.

