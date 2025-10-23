The King and Queen have arrived at Vatican City to formally meet Pope Leo XIV as their state visit to the Holy See began in earnest.

Charles and Camilla’s state limousine swept through St Peter’s Square where crowds traditionally gather to see the Pope and made their way to San Damaso Courtyard, the ceremonial entrance to the Apostolic Palace, the pontiff’s official residence.

Waiting to greet them was Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, and a guard of honour provided by the Vatican’s famous Swiss Guard.

Drawn from Swiss citizens who are Catholic, the guard has been providing protection for the head of the Catholic Church for centuries.

The royal couple stood as the national anthems of Britain and the Vatican City were played. They also met a group of Papal Gentlemen.

