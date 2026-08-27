Charles previously made official visits to Guyana in 2000 and the Bahamas in 1973.

King and Queen to visit Caribbean in autumn tour. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen will head on an overseas tour to Antigua and Barbuda in the autumn, with Charles also undertaking a solo trip to the Bahamas and a solo state visit to Guyana.

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Charles, who is still being treated for cancer, will embark on the nine-day official trip from October 27 until November 4. He will travel first to the Bahamas, where he is also head of state, without Camilla, and then on to Guyana for a state visit to mark 60 years of bilateral relations between the UK and the South American country. Charles and Camilla’s trip to Antigua and Barbuda will coincide with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, which is being hosted in the Caribbean nation from November 1 to 4. Buckingham Palace said the tour would “celebrate communities, cultures and nature within the Commonwealth family”. Read more: 'Fit for a prince': As Harry and Meghan return to the UK, discover the houses worthy of a royal seal of approval Read more: Andrew 'scandals' to be subject of new film The Janitor

🇦🇬🇧🇸🇬🇾 The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Tuesday, 27th October to Wednesday, 4th November 2026.



This will include Their Majesties’ attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026. pic.twitter.com/EI6XnQGEbX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 26, 2026

The King, as the Prince of Wales, visited Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017, following the widespread devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. It will be Camilla’s first official visit to Antigua and Barbuda. Charles previously made official visits to Guyana in 2000 and the Bahamas in 1973. He is making the state visit to Guyana at the invitation of the president and at the request of the UK Government.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Alamy