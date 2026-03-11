King Charles has met with a 105-year-old RAF pilot at Buckingham Palace, paying tribute to him for his service to the country during World War II.

The King welcomed Flight Lieutenant Colin Bell to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, presenting him with the citation to his Distinguished Flying Cross, which was originally awarded to him by King George VI in 1945.

Flt Lt Bell is the last remaining RAF Mosquito pilot who fought in the Second World War and conducted more than 50 missions over Nazi Germany.

The 105-year-old has recently released a book detailing his experiences in the RAF.

