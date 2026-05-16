The soldier was part of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and fell at around 7pm on Friday

King ‘greatly shocked’ by death of service person at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The King was “greatly shocked” and “saddened” to have learned of the death of a service person who fell from their steed following a display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said.

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The soldier was part of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery and fell at around 7pm on Friday after exiting the arena. Despite being given immediate medical treatment, the soldier sustained serious injuries and died at the scene, Thames Valley Police said. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that Charles will be in touch with the family of the victim to share his condolences. In a statement, they said: “While His Majesty and other Members of The Royal Family were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later. “The King was greatly shocked and saddened to have learned subsequently of the Troop member’s death, and will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences. “The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim’s loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief.” Read more: King warns of ‘a dangerous world’ as he meets Golders Green victims in the wake of antisemitic attacks Read more: 'Britain in a battle for its soul', Starmer warns, as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 1 of The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026 in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 14. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The force said it was treating the death as unexplained but non-suspicious. The Royal Windsor Horse Show is continuing as planned, with the omission of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display. Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday to please get in touch. “Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time. “At this stage, we have not found any suspicious circumstances. “We are working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and Royal Windsor Horse Show organisers HPower to gather as much information as possible to understand how this happened.”

King Charles III meeting young riders during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy