Service marks 25 years since the disaster

Photo dated 01/03/01 of an aerial view of the scene of the horrific crash in Selby, North Yorkshire. A memorial service is taking place to mark the 25th anniversary of the Selby rail crash, which claimed the lives of 10 men. Picture: PA

By Cristina Diciu

The King has sent his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to those gathered to mark the 25th anniversary of the Selby rail crash, the organiser of a memorial service has said.

Four railway workers and six passengers died when an InterCity passenger service and a fully laden coal train collided at a closing speed of more than 140mph, near the village of Great Heck, in North Yorkshire, on February 28 2001. Relatives of those who died were joined at Selby Abbey on Saturday by members of the emergency services and rail workers for a service during which candles were lit for each of the 10 victims. Former British Transport Police superintendent Tony Thompson, who attended the scene in 2001 and co-ordinated the memorial service, told the Press Association he had read out a letter sent to him by the King's private secretary.

Picture: PA

A copy of the letter was shared with PA and read: “It was deeply moving to be reminded of the reverence shown towards both those who lost their lives and those whose lives have been forever changed.“ His Majesty, whose heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and all those affected, has asked me to send his warmest good wishes to all those who will be gathered for this significant day of remembrance.” The crash was caused when a Land Rover, driven by Gary Hart, careered off the nearby M62 motorway after he had little sleep the night before. A GNER Newcastle to London passenger service derailed as it struck Hart’s vehicle and was then hit by the Freightliner train carrying 1,600 tonnes of coal coming the other way, with catastrophic results. The accident claimed the lives of John Weddle, the GNER driver, Steve Dunn, the Freightliner driver, and eight other men – Steve Baldwin, Alan Ensor, Raymond Robson, Paul Taylor, Clive Vidgen, Barry Needham, Robert Shakespeare and Christopher Terry.

Picture: PA