The King has sent a message with his “warmest good wishes” to both England’s Red Roses and Canada ahead of the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

England women’s rugby team is currently number one in the world having won 32 games on the trot.

In his message, Charles said “whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud”.

He said: “My wife and I send our warmest good wishes to both the England Red Roses and Canada Women’s Rugby Team as you prepare for your World Cup final.

“What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport.

