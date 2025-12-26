The King and Prince of Wales are set to visit the US in 2026 as negotiations over a trade deal continue, reports suggest.

Advanced talks on a visit by the King are said to be underway with William likely to make a separate trip during the FIFA World Cup later in the year, according to The Times.

The visits would coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US declaration of independence from Britain, and would be the first by a British monarch since 2007.

But it would also come as the UK continues efforts to finalise a trade deal with the US, after Washington reportedly paused the tech partnership announced during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in September.

