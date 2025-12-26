The King set for US visit in 2026 as negotiations over trade deal to continue
The King and Prince of Wales are set to visit the US in 2026 as negotiations over a trade deal continue, reports suggest.
Advanced talks on a visit by the King are said to be underway with William likely to make a separate trip during the FIFA World Cup later in the year, according to The Times.
The visits would coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US declaration of independence from Britain, and would be the first by a British monarch since 2007.
But it would also come as the UK continues efforts to finalise a trade deal with the US, after Washington reportedly paused the tech partnership announced during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in September.
Earlier in December, Downing Street said the Government was still in "active conversations" with the US on the tech deal, but the Prime Minister's spokesman acknowledged that "negotiations of this kind are never straightforward."
Reports suggested US negotiators had become frustrated by slow progress in agreeing a wider trade deal announced in May 2025, when Britain avoided the 20 per cent tariffs Mr Trump imposed on much of the rest of the world.
Britain's digital services tax, opposed by Mr Trump’s big tech backers, and the sensitive issue of greater access to British markets for US farmers, are thought to be key sticking points.
It has been suggested the King’s visit to the US could take place in April.
William, who is president of the Football Association, could then visit during the World Cup being held in the US, Canada and Mexico between June and July.