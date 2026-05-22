The King was met with cheers as he arrived to watch a sold-out performance of a Shakespeare play in Stratford-upon-Avon

King met with cheers at RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

The King was met with cheers as he arrived to watch a sold-out performance of a Shakespeare play in the Bard’s hometown.

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Charles delighted theatregoers when he took his seat near members of the public at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. The royal was the surprise guest at a production of The Tempest starring renowned actor Sir Kenneth Branagh. The Harry Potter star is playing the role of the exiled Duke of Milan, Prospero, for the first time in his career, which has included 35 Shakespeare productions, including Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and Henry V. On his arrival, the King was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey.

Audience members peered down from the seating in the dress circle inside the auditorium, while others in the stalls got their phones out to take pictures when the royal took his seat near the back between the two. Picture: PA

Audience members peered down from the seating in the dress circle inside the auditorium, while others in the stalls got their phones out to take pictures when the royal took his seat near the back between the two. He also sat near Sir Richard Eyre, who directed the performance for the RSC. During the interval, the King was handed a drink before he met the RSC’s in-house costume department and admired a crown used in the company’s production of Edward II last year.

During the interval, the King was handed a drink before he met the RSC’s in-house costume department and admired a crown used in the company’s production of Edward II last year. Picture: PA

He also touched the fabric of a dress worn by Dame Judi Dench in All’s Well That Ends Well in 2003, while he marvelled at David Tennant’s robe and gown from his role in Richard II in 2013 and a costume worn by Sir Antony Sher in a 1984 production of Richard III. The King described the costumes as “brilliant”. Charles has been the patron of the RSC since 2024, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth II – who held the patronage since the company’s creation in 1961.

The RSC production starred veteran Shakespearean actor Sir Kenneth Branagh. Picture: PA