Commonwealth chief says 'time has come' for King Charles to apologise for slavery
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also said the "time has come" for a discussion about reperations ahead of the King's eight-day tour of the Caribbean
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The King should apologise for slavery, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth has said.
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Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the "time has come" for a discussion about reparations.
Probed on whether the King should apologise, the Commonwealth chief said: “That’s what the countries have asked for... It wouldn’t hurt to have that. Not at all.”
She added: “I don't believe we can run away from it...but it is important to determine the form that reparations should take, and that is something that will emerge eventually.”
She made the remarks ahead of the King's tour of the Caribbean, during which he will visit the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.
Read more: King will not apologise for slavery during Caribbean visit
Read more: Jamaican politician argues for reparations as UK paid slave debt until 2015
Charles is expected to address the slave trade during the eight-day tour but will not apologise for Britain's role in it.
The monarch previously expressed his "personal sorrow" at the UK's role in slavery, which he said, "forever stains our history".
Earlier this month, a palace spokesperson said the King's tour would not avoid addressing “the darkest days of our past”.
However, they said the visit would "principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country".
It is understood that the King has not been advised by the Government to deliver an apology or offer reparations, in line with existing official policy.
Asked what she meant by “reparations in kind”, Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey told Sky News it could consist of “concessional financing”, “return of artefacts” and “climate issues”.
The former minister of Ghana took over the role of Commonwealth chief from Baroness Patricia Scotland, who resigned in March last year.
Last month, a delegation from the Jamaican government travelled to London to file a petition on slavery reparations with Charles.
The delegation said the filing of the petition on Monday would be the first time a Commonwealth State has used this particular legal route “for the cause of reparatory justice”.
Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s culture minister, said last month that the King had referred the matter to the Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for Jamaica.
A hearing has been set for March 8, which, if successful, could encourage other Caribbean nations to follow suit
In recent years, the UK has said it will not pay to make amends for slavery, while Caribbean leaders have called for a formal apology and various measures including debt cancellations.
The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity”, with the UK and EU member states among 52 countries that abstained during the vote in March.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband recently reiterated the Government’s position during an interview with Politico, a digital newspaper, saying: “I don’t think reparations are the answer, and I’ve had those discussions already with some of our Commonwealth colleagues.”
Earlier this month, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons.
“While these are primarily matters for Governments to address, His Majesty’s previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an ‘atrocity’ which ‘forever stains our history’.
“The visit programme will therefore not shy away from ‘the darkest days of our past’, as His Majesty has described them, but – in keeping with the wishes of our host nations – it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country, with visit programmes developed in close consultation with their governments to reflect their individual priorities.
“That said, it is important to note here the work His Majesty himself has done over many years both to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and to find creative ways to ‘right inequalities that endure’.
“As you would therefore expect, opportunities will be found during the visit to reflect and renew his personal, wholehearted and continuing commitment to that process.”