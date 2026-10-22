Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also said the "time has come" for a discussion about reperations ahead of the King's eight-day tour of the Caribbean

By Issy Clarke

The King should apologise for slavery, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth has said.

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Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the "time has come" for a discussion about reparations. Probed on whether the King should apologise, the Commonwealth chief said: “That’s what the countries have asked for... It wouldn’t hurt to have that. Not at all.” She added: “I don't believe we can run away from it...but it is important to determine the form that reparations should take, and that is something that will emerge eventually.” She made the remarks ahead of the King's tour of the Caribbean, during which he will visit the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda. Read more: King will not apologise for slavery during Caribbean visit Read more: Jamaican politician argues for reparations as UK paid slave debt until 2015

Charles is expected to address the slave trade during the eight-day tour but will not apologise for Britain's role in it. The monarch previously expressed his "personal sorrow" at the UK's role in slavery, which he said, "forever stains our history". Earlier this month, a palace spokesperson said the King's tour would not avoid addressing “the darkest days of our past”. However, they said the visit would "principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country".

King Charles III shakes hands with Barbados High Commissioner Alexander Williams in London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It is understood that the King has not been advised by the Government to deliver an apology or offer reparations, in line with existing official policy. Asked what she meant by “reparations in kind”, Mrs Ayorkor Botchwey told Sky News it could consist of “concessional financing”, “return of artefacts” and “climate issues”. The former minister of Ghana took over the role of Commonwealth chief from Baroness Patricia Scotland, who resigned in March last year. Last month, a delegation from the Jamaican government travelled to London to file a petition on slavery reparations with Charles. The delegation said the filing of the petition on Monday would be the first time a Commonwealth State has used this particular legal route “for the cause of reparatory justice”. Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s culture minister, said last month that the King had referred the matter to the Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for Jamaica. A hearing has been set for March 8, which, if successful, could encourage other Caribbean nations to follow suit In recent years, the UK has said it will not pay to make amends for slavery, while Caribbean leaders have called for a formal apology and various measures including debt cancellations.