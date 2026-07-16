The King “drowned a few sorrows” after England’s dramatic World Cup exit with a pint he pulled with the Queen as they toured a brewery.

Charles sipped an amber ale made by Hall & Woodhouse Badger Brewery the day after England captain Harry Kane and his teammates lost their semi-final match 2-1 to Argentina.

Aided by Camilla the King poured a pint of Fursty Ferret, a best seller with the family-owned brewery based in the town of Blandford near Poole in Dorset.

Before tasting the 3.4% popular ale the King said with a wry smile: “Maybe it’s a good day to drown a few sorrows.”

The country is reeling the day after the last-gasp defeat for England manager Thomas Tuchel’s players with many fans likely to be nursing post-match hangovers despite the loss.

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