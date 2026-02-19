it is understood the Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement in which he said he "learned with the deepest concern" of the news his brother was arrested

The King has released a statement regarding Andrew's arrest. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The King has said the "law must take its course" in a statement following the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was taken into custody on his 66th birthday on Thursday following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The King said in a written statement: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on 66th birthday at Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office Read more: 'A step towards accountability': Virginia Giuffre's family break silence after Andrew's arrest

A man steps out of an police unmarked car at the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Getty

It is understood neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it is understood. The King concluded: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R." It comes after the former Duke of York was arrested at his Sandringham home on suspicion of misconduct in public office earlier today, on his 66th birthday. Plain-clothed police vehicles were pictured outside the Sandringham Estate at around 8am following investigations into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Thames Valley Police confirmed a man in his 60s had been arrested and is being interviewed under caution. Andrew denies all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

Andrew pictured in Windsor earlier this month. Picture: Shutterstock

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. "The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court." Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time." Searches are being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, the force said. Emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore. One email, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Andrew five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel. Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Norfolk Constabulary is supporting Thames Valley Police with its investigation. Speaking on Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer said Andrew should testify in Congress if he has further information on Epstein.

Queen Camilla and King Charles were pictured during a royal visit at Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub in Barking on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy