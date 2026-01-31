Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.

King Charles III and volunteer Sarah Byatt (left) at a marshal point speak to members of the Sandringham parkrun. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King has paid a surprise visit to joggers at a local Sandringham parkrun organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity.

Charles attended the event on Saturday morning as a spectator, joining ambassador Sarah Byatt to cheer the joggers as they completed their first lap. This is the second year in a row Charles has surprised the Sandringham runners ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4. Last year, the King chatted to members of the event as they met to mark the occasion with cake and coffee at the visitors' centre on his Norfolk estate. Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.

King Charles III with Sarah Byatt at a marshal point of the Sandringham parkrun. Picture: Alamy

The 5KYW run takes place on the last Saturday morning of every month and encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month. Parkrun was founded in 2004 and, more than 20 years on, hundreds of thousands of people across 22 countries and five continents take part in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre running events each weekend in parks around the world.

King Charles III and Sarah Byatt cheer on runners. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III and Sarah Byatt at a marshal point watch runners. Picture: Alamy