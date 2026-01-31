King surprises joggers at Sandringham parkrun for second year in a row
Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.
The King has paid a surprise visit to joggers at a local Sandringham parkrun organised in partnership with the Move Against Cancer charity.
Listen to this article
Charles attended the event on Saturday morning as a spectator, joining ambassador Sarah Byatt to cheer the joggers as they completed their first lap.
This is the second year in a row Charles has surprised the Sandringham runners ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4.
Last year, the King chatted to members of the event as they met to mark the occasion with cake and coffee at the visitors’ centre on his Norfolk estate.
Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024.
Read more: Queen and Rivals stars among guests at memorial service celebrating Jilly Cooper’s life
Read more: Hamnet costume designer living ‘dream’ life as she meets Queen Camilla
The 5KYW run takes place on the last Saturday morning of every month and encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at more than 120 parkrun events across the UK and Ireland on the last Saturday of each month.
Parkrun was founded in 2004 and, more than 20 years on, hundreds of thousands of people across 22 countries and five continents take part in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre running events each weekend in parks around the world.
In December last year, Charles announced in a video message that his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year, adding the “good news” was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following “doctors’ orders”.
The head of state has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since February 2024, believed to be weekly visits to the London Clinic, but these sessions are to be significantly cut back.
He described how from his own experience “a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming” and paid tribute to the “community of care” – specialists, nurses, researchers and volunteers – surrounding every patient.
Charles said in December: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.
“Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.
“Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”