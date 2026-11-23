The documentary, filmed over the course of one year, also follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust’s support.

King Charles III with Sir Idris Elba in the documentary 'The Trust'. Picture: Netflix/Press Association

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King has told Sir Idris Elba how proud he is of the actor in a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust.

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The Netflix film, The Trust, explores how a grant from the monarch’s charity allowed a then-teenage Sir Idris to chase his acting career, which eventually made him a household name. The documentary, filmed over the course of one year, also follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust’s support. Sir Idris said: “Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. “This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.” In a trailer released on Monday, Charles told the Luther star: “I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that. “It’s what it’s all about.”

The Netflix film explores how a grant from the monarch's charity allowed a then-teenage Sir Idris to chase his acting career, which eventually made him a household name. Picture: Netflix/Press Association

The actor and anti-knife crime campaigner, 54, is also filmed introducing Charles to his mother. “Mum, I brought the King to come and see you,” he said. Charles told her: “It’s a great joy to have your son around” before posing for a picture with her. Sir Idris used a grant from The Prince’s Trust – now The King’s Trust – to attend the National Youth Music Theatre at the age of 18. He is now a goodwill ambassador for the charity. In another filmed conversation, Sir Idris remarked how “things change but not really”. The King replied: “Well that’s why The King’s Trust is needed. Whatever age we live in.” In a voiceover which opens the trailer, Sir Idris said: “There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way from this.