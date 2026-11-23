King tells Idris Elba how proud he is of him in film celebrating King’s Trust
The documentary, filmed over the course of one year, also follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust’s support.
The King has told Sir Idris Elba how proud he is of the actor in a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust.
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The Netflix film, The Trust, explores how a grant from the monarch’s charity allowed a then-teenage Sir Idris to chase his acting career, which eventually made him a household name.
The documentary, filmed over the course of one year, also follows three young people who are currently pursuing their dreams with the trust’s support.
Sir Idris said: “Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open.
“This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.”
In a trailer released on Monday, Charles told the Luther star: “I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that.
“It’s what it’s all about.”
The actor and anti-knife crime campaigner, 54, is also filmed introducing Charles to his mother.
“Mum, I brought the King to come and see you,” he said.
Charles told her: “It’s a great joy to have your son around” before posing for a picture with her.
Sir Idris used a grant from The Prince’s Trust – now The King’s Trust – to attend the National Youth Music Theatre at the age of 18.
He is now a goodwill ambassador for the charity.
In another filmed conversation, Sir Idris remarked how “things change but not really”.
The King replied: “Well that’s why The King’s Trust is needed. Whatever age we live in.”
In a voiceover which opens the trailer, Sir Idris said: “There is a world where my life would play out in an entirely different way from this.
“Can’t exactly remember how it all came together but I do know this guy, the King, helped shape it. The King’s Trust is where it all begins."
Further on in the video he added: “There is something magical that happens when you add a touch of focus and possibility to people’s lives.”
He joined a roundtable of other people helped by the trust, as they shared stories on how grants allowed them to open their first salon or to become the first person of black African heritage to be elected mayor of any major European city.
The King said: “Seeing people that we’ve helped, that’s what’s been so wonderful.
“What I hoped it would be is an investment in people’s lives.”
The documentary will air on Netflix on Boxing Day.
More than 1.5 million young people have started a venture with The King’s Trust, according to the charity.