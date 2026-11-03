The King will speak about slavery with “unflinching honesty” and “sincere sorrow” at a keynote speech to presidents and prime ministers at a major Commonwealth summit.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), being hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, is set be dominated by the issue of slavery and reparations.

This comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham made an offer of talks on a slavery apology, marking a shift in the long-established Government policy.

The prime minister has been criticised by opponents who claim he has put the King under pressure by revealing that he is open to “listening to calls for a formal apology” about slavery, but ruled out reparations.

But soon after arriving in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday to attend the summit, the Prime Minister denied the accusation, saying: “No. We are reaching out and listening.

Read more: Burnham to launch 'debt reset' for Commonwealth nations - after opening door to slavery apology

Read more: Burnham heads to Commonwealth summit after opening door to slavery apology