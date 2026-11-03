King to address slavery with 'sincere sorrow' at Commonwealth summit
The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), being hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, is set be dominated by the issue of slavery and reparations.
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The King will speak about slavery with “unflinching honesty” and “sincere sorrow” at a keynote speech to presidents and prime ministers at a major Commonwealth summit.
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The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), being hosted by Antigua and Barbuda, is set be dominated by the issue of slavery and reparations.
This comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham made an offer of talks on a slavery apology, marking a shift in the long-established Government policy.
The prime minister has been criticised by opponents who claim he has put the King under pressure by revealing that he is open to “listening to calls for a formal apology” about slavery, but ruled out reparations.
But soon after arriving in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday to attend the summit, the Prime Minister denied the accusation, saying: “No. We are reaching out and listening.
Read more: Burnham to launch 'debt reset' for Commonwealth nations - after opening door to slavery apology
Read more: Burnham heads to Commonwealth summit after opening door to slavery apology
“The whole aim here has been to come and listen and bring a new approach to the Commonwealth, and to bring people together.”
St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chair of the 15-member Caribbean Community, reportedly said the economic and political bloc was “ready to engage” in the structured dialogue Mr Burnham offered.
“No British prime minister has gone this far before … we are ready to engage,” he said.
But he added: “A dialogue that begins by placing reparations outside the room cannot be a complete dialogue.”
Charles will preside over the event in his role as head of the Commonwealth but is politically neutral and will not take part in discussions, unusually held informally without aides in the room.
His role is about “inspiring and convening, rather than policy making”, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.
Charles is coming to the end of a nine-day tour of the Caribbean which has seen him first visit the Bahamas and carry out a state visit to Guyana.
On that first day, the King acknowledged the “great suffering of the past” and confirmed CHOGM would discuss the legacy of slavery.