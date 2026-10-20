The King will welcome the Sultan of Oman to the UK on Tuesday, as the monarch hosts a traditional state visit at Windsor Castle.

Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales will entertain Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at a glittering banquet in the historic royal fortress.

Working members of the royal family will be out in force for the grand evening affair in St George’s Hall.

The event is the first incoming state visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK – but Harry and Meghan, who are not working royals, do not take part in official royal engagements.

It also marks Andy Burnham’s first state banquet as Prime Minister, meaning he will be expected to be decked out in white tie and tails and seated next to key guests and close to the King during the celebration.

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