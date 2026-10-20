King to host Sultan of Oman as Middle Eastern ruler set for first state visit to UK since 1982
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The King will welcome the Sultan of Oman to the UK on Tuesday, as the monarch hosts a traditional state visit at Windsor Castle.
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Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales will entertain Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at a glittering banquet in the historic royal fortress.
Working members of the royal family will be out in force for the grand evening affair in St George’s Hall.
The event is the first incoming state visit since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK – but Harry and Meghan, who are not working royals, do not take part in official royal engagements.
It also marks Andy Burnham’s first state banquet as Prime Minister, meaning he will be expected to be decked out in white tie and tails and seated next to key guests and close to the King during the celebration.
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In the morning, heir to the throne William will greet the Oxford-educated and former businessman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said at the Omani ruler’s residence, on behalf of the King, and travel with him to Windsor.
Charles and Camilla will wait for the Sultan on a special dais in the town centre, after which the monarch, Camilla, William, Kate and the VIP guest will take part in a horse-drawn carriage procession through Windsor to the castle, ahead of the ceremonial welcome and inspection of the Guard of Honour in the quadrangle.
On Wednesday, the Sultan will hold talks with Mr Burnham in Downing Street, against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The pair met in July, when they discussed attempts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, with Mr Burnham expressing gratitude for Oman’s mediation efforts in the region.
The Sultan last visited the King in the summer of 2025 for tea and a private meeting at Windsor Castle.
The last state visit by a Sultan of Oman was 44 years ago in 1982 when Queen Elizabeth II hosted the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said – Haitham bin Tarik Al Said’s cousin – at Buckingham Palace.