King pays tribute to victims of Manchester Synagogue terror attack who remain 'especially vivid' in his mind
Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the synagogue on October 2 and began attacking with a knife
The King has said that the memory of those killed and injured in the Manchester synagogue terror attack remains vivid in his mind in a message shared during a commemoration for the victims and survivors.
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Worshippers, politicians and emergency services representatives were among those who gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall on Monday evening for the memorial service.
Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the synagogue on October 2 and began attacking with a knife, while wearing a fake suicide belt.
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.
Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Eamonn O’Neal read out a message to the congregation on behalf of the King.
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It said: “My wife and I hold all those whose lives were so tragically disrupted by that terrible day most closely in our thoughts and prayers.
“Though the months have passed, the sense of shock and sorrow remains undiminished.
“I shall never forget my visit to the synagogue shortly afterwards.
“It was a deeply moving and heartbreaking experience.
“To meet those who had been present that morning, and to hear their personal accounts of what they had experienced, was profoundly moving and troubling.”
He said the memory of those who died and were injured “remains especially vivid in my mind”.
Charles added: “The strength, resilience, and determination in the aftermath of such trauma left an indelible impression upon me, as did my conversations with members of the Jewish community whom I met in the street as I departed.
“Today, as we remember those who so cruelly lost their lives and all who suffered injury, grief, and hardship, we also give thanks for the spirit of unity, compassion, and support, which shone so brightly in those dark days.”
Addressing the congregation, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said: “Here in this synagogue, we witnessed a hate crime of the worst kind.
“Encouraged and inspired by thoughts, by speech, by statements, by policies, by declarations, by the demonisation of the state of Israel, and by extension the demonisation of all Jews.
“And so, while we mourn the loss of two exceptionally good and pious people who forever shall be kadoshim, we extend, as always, our heartfelt condolences to the Cravitz and Daulby families.
“Melvin and Adrian will not only be remembered for how they died, but also for how they lived.
“Pious, wonderful lives of kindness, of chesed, selflessness, for the sake of others.”
Yoni Finlay, who was hit by a police bullet during the attack, said his “life changed forever” on Yom Kippur last year.
He said: “There are difficult days, of course there are, but in the last year, I have met so many inspirational people.
“Some that have also gone through the darkest of times, others that have helped those who have gone through tragedy.
“People that inspire me every single day to keep going.
“Yes, we are all different now than we were before Yom Kippur, but I like to think that we are also better people.”
Mr Finlay thanked those gathered at the synagogue, adding: “An evil person tried to destroy us on Yom Kippur, and together we have not let that evil win.
“Evil will never succeed because of who we are and what we do.”
Communities Secretary Angela Rayner said that Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby were “two men of such immense kindness killed in an act of antisemitic hate”.
She said: “Any attack on Jews is an attack on us all.
“The horror which happened here, in a place of prayer, on the holiest day of the year, is a moment none of us should ever forget, and in particular, we should never forget Melvin and Adrian.
“Memories of those two men will forever live on.
“Together, we can overcome and defeat antisemitism, and we will never rest until every Jewish person is safe.”
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “This terrorist atrocity has fixed itself to a growing litany of antisemitic hatred and has cruelly added to a further erosion of the sense of security and wellbeing that all Jewish people are entitled to in our country.”
He added that GMP “is not infallible” but that no-one should doubt “our anxiety to give of our very best in all circumstances, and in our fierce determination to stand in defence of you, your families, the wider Jewish community, both in Greater Manchester and beyond”.