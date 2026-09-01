Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the synagogue on October 2 and began attacking with a knife

The King has said that the memory of those killed and injured in the Manchester synagogue terror attack remains vivid in his mind in a message shared during a commemoration for the victims and survivors. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The King has said that the memory of those killed and injured in the Manchester synagogue terror attack remains vivid in his mind in a message shared during a commemoration for the victims and survivors.

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Worshippers, politicians and emergency services representatives were among those who gathered at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall on Monday evening for the memorial service. Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove into the gates of the synagogue on October 2 and began attacking with a knife, while wearing a fake suicide belt. The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews. Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Eamonn O’Neal read out a message to the congregation on behalf of the King. Read more: Burnham to argue for more public control of services in first House of Commons speech as Prime Minister Read more: Government to fast-track hundreds of prison places with £110m investment in bid to tackle overcrowding

Rabbi Daniel Walker and King Charles III view floral tributes during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 20, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It said: “My wife and I hold all those whose lives were so tragically disrupted by that terrible day most closely in our thoughts and prayers. “Though the months have passed, the sense of shock and sorrow remains undiminished. “I shall never forget my visit to the synagogue shortly afterwards. “It was a deeply moving and heartbreaking experience. “To meet those who had been present that morning, and to hear their personal accounts of what they had experienced, was profoundly moving and troubling.” He said the memory of those who died and were injured “remains especially vivid in my mind”.

Floral tributes are left at the police cordon near the scene of Thursday's terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 04, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Charles added: “The strength, resilience, and determination in the aftermath of such trauma left an indelible impression upon me, as did my conversations with members of the Jewish community whom I met in the street as I departed. “Today, as we remember those who so cruelly lost their lives and all who suffered injury, grief, and hardship, we also give thanks for the spirit of unity, compassion, and support, which shone so brightly in those dark days.” Addressing the congregation, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said: “Here in this synagogue, we witnessed a hate crime of the worst kind. “Encouraged and inspired by thoughts, by speech, by statements, by policies, by declarations, by the demonisation of the state of Israel, and by extension the demonisation of all Jews. “And so, while we mourn the loss of two exceptionally good and pious people who forever shall be kadoshim, we extend, as always, our heartfelt condolences to the Cravitz and Daulby families. “Melvin and Adrian will not only be remembered for how they died, but also for how they lived. “Pious, wonderful lives of kindness, of chesed, selflessness, for the sake of others.”

King Charles III meets with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis as he visits Golders Green to show his support for the Jewish community in London, United Kingdom on May 14, 2026. Picture: Getty

Yoni Finlay, who was hit by a police bullet during the attack, said his “life changed forever” on Yom Kippur last year. He said: “There are difficult days, of course there are, but in the last year, I have met so many inspirational people. “Some that have also gone through the darkest of times, others that have helped those who have gone through tragedy. “People that inspire me every single day to keep going. “Yes, we are all different now than we were before Yom Kippur, but I like to think that we are also better people.” Mr Finlay thanked those gathered at the synagogue, adding: “An evil person tried to destroy us on Yom Kippur, and together we have not let that evil win. “Evil will never succeed because of who we are and what we do.”

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple were injured after stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur, on October 2, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images