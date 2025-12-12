King to update public on cancer as he records heartfelt message in support of charity
His Majesty's message will be broadcast on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Cancer Research UK
King Charles has recorded a video message in support of a cancer charity and is set to use the moment to update the public on his condition as he battles the disease.
His Majesty's pre-recorded message, which will stress the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis, will be broadcast on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Cancer Research UK.
There has not been an official update about the King's state of health for some time but in May, during a brief discussion with a well-wisher about his wellbeing, he said "I'd like to think I'm on the better side (of my cancer journey)."
He sympathised with Lesley Woodbridge as she underwent chemotherapy alongside many others in a day unit, telling her: "It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it, when they tell you?"
Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period.
The previous month, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer - not prostate cancer - was discovered. The exact disease has not been disclosed.
After his cancer diagnosis was announced the King postponed all public-facing engagements but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.
Charles marked his return to in-public royal events in April that year by visiting University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London with the Queen and spoke of his "shock" at being diagnosed when he chatted to a fellow cancer patient.
The message will be broadcast alongside a live show hosted by veteran TV presenter Davina McCall, who herself is suffering from breast cancer.
Davina was revealed to have married her long-term partner last week amid her battle with the disease.
The King's message will broadcast at 8pm just before McCall's show begins and was recorded during the last week of November in Clarence House's morning room.
The King has been receiving his cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, believed to be weekly sessions at the London Clinic.
Charles stepped up his workload at the start of the year following positive progress with his cancer care and that has continued, despite what a source described at the time as a "minor bump" of spending a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary cancer treatment side effects in March.
A few months later in May during an away day to Bradford, the King was asked by florist Safeena Khan about his health and replied with a thumbs-up and told her "I'd like to think I'm on the better side [of my cancer journey]".