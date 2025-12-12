King Charles has recorded a video message in support of a cancer charity and is set to use the moment to update the public on his condition as he battles the disease.

His Majesty's pre-recorded message, which will stress the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis, will be broadcast on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Cancer Research UK.

There has not been an official update about the King's state of health for some time but in May, during a brief discussion with a well-wisher about his wellbeing, he said "I'd like to think I'm on the better side (of my cancer journey)."

He sympathised with Lesley Woodbridge as she underwent chemotherapy alongside many others in a day unit, telling her: "It's always a bit of a shock, isn't it, when they tell you?"

Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period.

