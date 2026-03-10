Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to cancel the King’s planned trip to the US after Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran and complaints about lack of British help in the Middle East.

On Monday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the prime minister to intervene to call off the planned trip - which has also been opposed by a majority of Brits in a poll.

Research from YouGov showed 46% of those asked said King Charles’s visit should be called off, while 36% said it should go ahead, with the remaining 18% unsure.

Sir Ed said the King, having welcomed the US president for an unprecedented second state visit last year, should not visit the country after Mr Trump’s comments.

The president had called Sir Keir “not helpful” and also questioned the special relationship between the two countries, before stating that the PM does not compare well to Sir Winston Churchill.

"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," Sir Ed said.

"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country."

