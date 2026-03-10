When is the King in the US and why is Charles making trip?
When is King set to visit US, as Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey calls on Sir Keir Starmer for trip to be called off
Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to cancel the King’s planned trip to the US after Donald Trump’s strikes on Iran and complaints about lack of British help in the Middle East.
On Monday, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the prime minister to intervene to call off the planned trip - which has also been opposed by a majority of Brits in a poll.
Research from YouGov showed 46% of those asked said King Charles’s visit should be called off, while 36% said it should go ahead, with the remaining 18% unsure.
Sir Ed said the King, having welcomed the US president for an unprecedented second state visit last year, should not visit the country after Mr Trump’s comments.
The president had called Sir Keir “not helpful” and also questioned the special relationship between the two countries, before stating that the PM does not compare well to Sir Winston Churchill.
"At a time when Trump has launched an illegal war that is devastating the Middle East and pushing up energy bills for British families, it's clear this visit should not go ahead," Sir Ed said.
"A state visit from our King would be seen as yet another huge diplomatic coup for President Trump, so it should not be given to someone who repeatedly insults and damages our country."
The Cabinet Office and No 10 press office have been approached by LBC for a response.
When is the King’s visit to the US?
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed a date for the trip, but according to reports it could be made towards the end of April.
Both King Charles and Queen Camilla would be expected to make the visit, potentially to Washington DC to meet the president.
Why is the King expected to visit America?
The visit is set to come ahead of Independence Day on July 4, which will mark the 250th anniversary of the United States becoming free of British control.
Invitations to the King are handled by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, which would process the monarch’s itinerary for such a visit.
Any state visits to the UK are made by an invitation from the King.
Could the visit be cancelled?
Downing Street has not commented and the visit is not officially confirmed, but Labour and Conservative voices have disagreed with the stance taken by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed.
Cabinet minister Steve Reed said: "I don't think it is for Ed Davey to decide what the King should or should not be doing.”
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the trip should not be made a “political event”.
There is little precedent for foreign visits being cancelled, but the King did reduce his schedule on a 2024 tour of Australia and New Zealand due to his health.