King visits Aberdeenshire in first public outing since Earl Spencer bombshell memoir published
Charles arrived at Peterhead Port in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning as Earl Spencer's memoir hit bookshelves
King Charles has arrived in Aberdeenshire for his first public outing since the publication of Earl Spencer's explosive memoir.
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Charles arrived at Peterhead Port on Tuesday morning, the first in a series of visits highlighting the transition to renewable energy.
Much of Scotland’s offshore renewable energy industry is based around Aberdeen, which is also home to the North Sea oil and gas industry.
The visit marks the King's first public outing since Earl Spencer published his damning memoir about his sister Princess Diana on Tuesday morning.
The book, titled Swan Song, sees the earl claim that the King told him that Diana would be forgotten "soon enough" in the days following her death in 1997, aged 38.
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The book also alleges that the King sounded “giddily elated… like a lottery winner” when he rang the brother of Diana following her death.
The allegations led the Palace to issue a rare response, stating that the King was "mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”
On the quay at Peterhead, the King will meet local members of the energy supply chain, including the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum.
He will also meet representatives of Maritime Developments Ltd, a three-time recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise.
The company offers low-emission alternatives to traditional offshore energy equipment.
Charles will go on to meet apprentices from the Scottish Maritime Academy and pupils from Peterhead Academy.
Later, he is expected to carry out further visits in the north-east of Scotland.
The visit comes amid reports that Prince Harry is believed to be in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.
Prince Harry has reportedly approached a number of the late Princess's friends and relatives about taking part in a potential film, including her brother Earl Spencer.
A source reportedly said: "The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales's passing.
"Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour her legacy during this important anniversary year."