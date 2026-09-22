Charles arrived at Peterhead Port in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning as Earl Spencer's memoir hit bookshelves

King Charles III (left) during a visit to Peterhead Port, Aberdeenshire, to meet organisations i. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

King Charles has arrived in Aberdeenshire for his first public outing since the publication of Earl Spencer's explosive memoir.

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On the quay at Peterhead, the King will meet local members of the energy supply chain, including the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum. Picture: PA

The book also alleges that the King sounded “giddily elated… like a lottery winner” when he rang the brother of Diana following her death. The allegations led the Palace to issue a rare response, stating that the King was "mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” On the quay at Peterhead, the King will meet local members of the energy supply chain, including the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum. He will also meet representatives of Maritime Developments Ltd, a three-time recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise. The company offers low-emission alternatives to traditional offshore energy equipment. Charles will go on to meet apprentices from the Scottish Maritime Academy and pupils from Peterhead Academy. Later, he is expected to carry out further visits in the north-east of Scotland.

The book, titled Swan Song, sees the earl claim that the King told him that Diana would be forgotten "soon enough" in the days following her death in 1997, aged 38. Picture: Alamy