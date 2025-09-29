King Charles III with Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, during a visit to view the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London. Picture date: Monday September 29, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The King has visited an exhibition of paintings of the landscape of Romania – which included a couple of watercolours by Charles himself.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles, who founded The King’s Foundation, visited the Garrison Chapel – the charity’s exhibition space in London – to see a new exhibition, Marie of Romania, Artist Queen, on Monday. The King was “fascinated” by Queen Marie of Romania’s paintings, many of which have never been seen in public before. But he was “modest” when it came to his own works of art which were on display and included a mountain range and a village, Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, said. The exhibition is being hosted by The Romanian Cultural Institute in London. Read more: Charles 'saddened and perplexed' as Harry accuses palace aides of sabotaging reconciliation Read more: William and Kate spark fury as 'no-go zone' bans locals from land near new 'forever home'

Britain's King Charles III during a visit to view the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Pool Photo via AP

Of the King’s own artwork displayed, Ms Woodward said: “He’s very modest. He didn’t want to talk too much about them. But they mean a lot to us.” She added: “It was a wonderful reminder, I think, of his time in Romania, and the many visits he made over the years and the little time he had to paint while he was there.” British-born Queen Marie (1875-1938) was an artist, writer and stateswoman. The watercolours form part of two manuscripts held by the Romanian Academy, depicting native flowers of Romania. Lithographs of Marie’s watercolours are displayed alongside The Transylvania Florilegium collection of exquisite botanical art. The Florilegium was commissioned by the King as Prince of Wales and created by a team of international botanical artists between 2012 and 2016.

King Charles III with Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, during a visit to view the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London. Picture: Alamy

Botanist John Akeroyd also attended the exhibition, and said he has guided Charles through wildflower meadows in Romania since 2000. Of the exhibition, he said: “He loves Romania, and he just is passionate about it. “It’s rather lovely, this link, you know, a Queen and a King who both love Romania, but both (are) English.” Ms Woodward said: “We are so happy to have created this exhibition that celebrates Queen Marie of Romania on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of her birth. “We are thrilled because this exhibition presents for the first time some of her watercolours, which were stored until now in the archives of the Romanian Academy, and they are presented here for the first time ever in London.” Kristina Murrin, chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said: “Our exhibition space at The Garrison Chapel hosts a range of diverse exhibitions and we are delighted to be paying homage to the King’s affection for Romania and its natural landscape in this showcase of Queen Marie’s watercolours. “As a charity, we work internationally – including in Romania – to help work towards His Majesty’s vision of people, places and planet living in harmony with nature. It is therefore fitting to have this particular exhibition at our London exhibition space, for the public to enjoy.”

King Charles III with Aura Woodward, director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, during a visit to view the Queen Marie of Romania exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in London. Picture: Alamy