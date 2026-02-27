The King was given a first-hand look at the round-the-clock work used to keep the UK and its allies safe during a visit to a top military headquarters.

Charles’s visit to the Northwood military headquarters, the nerve centre of UK defence, was “a tremendous honour”, Deputy Commander at Cyber and Specialist Operations Command (CSOC) Air Marshal Suraya Marshall said.

The King saw the operational control rooms at the north-west London site, where all live overseas operations are managed and met personnel who were recently deployed to various key projects.

He met team members who recently helped run the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific, along with those who play a vital role supporting Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year of war against Russia.

The Deputy Commander said Charles’s visit means “a great deal to everyone” at Northwood HQ.

