Charles is taking part in celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attempt to play a bodhrán during a celebration of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which will be held in the city for the first time in August. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The King has requested hip-hop lessons after a dance display during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust on Tuesday.

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The King has requested hip-hop lessons after a dance display during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust on Tuesday. During an unannounced visit to Belfast, Charles met young people and business owners supported by the charity he founded at the Odyssey Complex. An energetic performance by nine students from hip-hop school Urban Motion seemed to inspire his desire to dance. "He wants us to teach him how to do hip-hop," said King’s Trust ambassador Jamie Fagan. “He wants a royal hip-hop lesson, in his words.” Read more: Meghan shares unseen wedding pictures including first dance with Harry as they celebrate 8th anniversary Read more: Luke Littler, Cynthia Erivo and Matt Lucas among those to receive honours at Windsor Castle

King Charles III watched a dance performance by hip-hop school Urban Motion during his visit. Picture: Alamy

Mr Fagan founded Urban Motion through The King’s Trust enterprise programme six years ago. He now has 1,000 students enrolled in classes throughout Northern Ireland, England and Ireland and said he “never would have imagined that we’d be here now”. One of those students, 15-year-old Cuan Gallagher, said performing for the royal guest was “surreal”. “I mean, when I started, I never thought I’d get to meet the King and dance in front of him,” he added. Charles was introduced to a number of young people supported by the organisation, who showed off the skills and products they have developed. While some have well-established enterprises others, such as Shannon Dharmaratne, are just starting out.

Charles was introduced to Shannon Dharmaratne who, supported by the charity, will launch her range of inclusive teddy bears in two weeks. Picture: Alamy

The 29-year-old will launch her range of inclusive teddy bears in two weeks. The teddycare line will include stuffed toys with cochlear implants and picc lines (which deliver medicine through a vein) and a weighted bear specially designed for neurodivergent children. “He said I was a very brave girl, which I actually really love,” she said. “Some days I don’t feel brave but I think if the King tells you you’re brave, you listen to him.”

It means “the absolute world” the King celebrated the milestone in Belfast, the King’s Trust's Northern Ireland director said. Mark Dougan said his team works “incredibly hard” to help more than 10,000 young people in Northern Ireland every year. He said: “For our founder to spend time with us here this morning and celebrate our work is just astonishing. “It’s so, so important that we recognise the achievements of young people and indeed the community that is the King’s Trust that helps young people.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sample Titanic whiskey during a visit to Titanic Distillers, housed within the restored Edwardian pumphouse that once served the adjoining dry dock, in Belfast, on day one of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day, the King and Queen drummed up a thirst for whiskey when they performed with a folk group during a celebration of Irish music, song and dance. Charles and Camilla were hailed as “naturals” as they played bodhran drums – after a quick lesson – while dancers gave a Riverdance-style performance in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. A few minutes later the couple were sipping Irish whiskey produced by Titanic Distillers, a new company that has transformed an Edwardian pumphouse, next to a dry dock famed for holding the Titanic, into a distillery. In the distillery, Charles and Camilla were given a guided tour of the premises, which have retained the plant’s huge pumping equipment that adds to the atmosphere.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla taste whiskey at The Friend at Hand during a visit to Commercial Court, Belfast, which was ranked as the most "attractive street" in Northern Ireland in 2022, on the first day of their visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy