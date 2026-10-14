Recent days have seen the US president suggesting Ukraine needs a new leader and claiming Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal more than the government in Kyiv.

King Charles III during an audience with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King has held an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace.

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The pair, who enjoy a warm rapport, met at the famous royal residence in central London on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Zelenskyy has travelled to the UK for talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is set to welcome him to Downing Street in a show of support after US President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia. The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to announce an acceleration of military support for Ukraine, and to pledge further rounds of sanctions aimed at Moscow. Charles and Mr Zelenskyy were pictured shaking hands and deep in conversation. Read more: Russia brazenly defies Trump’s energy ceasefire as strikes leave 600,000 without power in Kyiv - as Zelenskyy prepares to meet Andy Burnham Read more: Burnham 'strongly supports' Trump's 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine

King Charles III during an audience with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy wrote on social media earlier in the day that he was preparing to meet the King and then the Prime Minister. He said: “There will also be an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham. “We will discuss a wide range of security issues. We are preparing decisions that will strengthen us. “I thank the King, the Prime Minister, and all of Britain for their support!”