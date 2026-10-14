King welcomes Zelenskyy with audience at Buckingham Palace
Recent days have seen the US president suggesting Ukraine needs a new leader and claiming Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal more than the government in Kyiv.
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The King has held an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace.
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The pair, who enjoy a warm rapport, met at the famous royal residence in central London on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Zelenskyy has travelled to the UK for talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is set to welcome him to Downing Street in a show of support after US President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia.
The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to announce an acceleration of military support for Ukraine, and to pledge further rounds of sanctions aimed at Moscow.
Charles and Mr Zelenskyy were pictured shaking hands and deep in conversation.
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Mr Zelenskyy wrote on social media earlier in the day that he was preparing to meet the King and then the Prime Minister.
He said: “There will also be an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
“We will discuss a wide range of security issues. We are preparing decisions that will strengthen us.
“I thank the King, the Prime Minister, and all of Britain for their support!”
The meeting comes following days when US President Donald Trump has been suggesting Ukraine needs a new leader and claiming Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal more than the government in Kyiv.
The UK has pledged to maintain pressure on Russia through tough sanctions after the move by President Trump, which came after the US leader signed a sweeping Russia sanctions law just last month aimed at clamping down on the oil and gas revenues that fuel Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
Mr Trump has been under pressure to bring down fuel prices ahead of November’s midterm elections that will decide control of Congress.
The president announced that Moscow would immediately supply them more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.
Russia will deliver an additional three million tonnes “within a short period of time” after that, he said.
Diesel prices have rocketed in recent months because of the disruption to global supplies caused by the US-Israel war against Iran and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.