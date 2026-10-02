The King will not apologise for the role of Britain in the slave trade when he visits the Caribbean this month.

It is also likely to raise the issue of reparations – financial compensation or other forms of redress from slave trading nations – during his two solo trips: a state visit to Guyana and a tour of The Bahamas.

The tour is expected to present renewed calls to apologise for the UK’s role in the transatlantic trade in enslaved people.

His visit will coincide with the biennial meeting of Commonwealth leaders, which he will attend with the Queen in Antigua and Barbuda in November.

Buckingham Palace announced that the King will not shy away from “the darkest days of our past” when he visits The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said : “There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, expected to attend the Commonwealth summit with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, recently reiterated the Government’s position during an interview with Politico, a digital newspaper, saying: “I don’t think reparations are the answer, and I’ve had those discussions already with some of our Commonwealth colleagues.”

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity”, with the UK and EU member states among 52 countries that abstained during the vote in March.

King Charles will be following the guidance of his ministers, and the Government has reportedly not advised him to offer an apology or reparations, in line with established policy.

“While these are primarily matters for Governments to address, His Majesty’s previous statements on them have been unequivocal, describing them as an ‘atrocity’ which ‘forever stains our history’.

“The visit programme will therefore not shy away from ‘the darkest days of our past’, as His Majesty has described them, but – in keeping with the wishes of our host nations – it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country, with visit programmes developed in close consultation with their governments to reflect their individual priorities.

“That said, it is important to note here the work His Majesty himself has done over many years both to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and to find creative ways to ‘right inequalities that endure’.

“As you would therefore expect, opportunities will be found during the visit to reflect and renew his personal, wholehearted and continuing commitment to that process.”

Britain’s royal family has a long association with the transportation and selling of enslaved people for profit.

Elizabeth I backed the lucrative dealings of John Hawkins, one of Britain’s first slave traders, and Charles II encouraged the expansion of the enterprise, granting a charter to a group of men, the Royal Adventurers, who later became the Royal African Company, and invested private funds in the firm, as did the Duke of York.

The company’s charter said the initials “DY” for Duke of York were branded on the left buttock or breast of many of the slaves the company shipped to what were called the “sugar islands” in the Caribbean.

As the slavery abolitionists campaigned against the trade, they were opposed by the Duke of Clarence, George III’s son, later to become William IV.

Charles, head of the Commonwealth, acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery”, describing it as something “which forever stains our history”, when he attended the ceremony marking Barbados’s historic transition to a republic in 2021.

A year later, he described how he was on a personal journey of discovery and was continuing to “deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”, in a speech at the opening of a Commonwealth summit hosted by Rwanda.

Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley, whose administration ditched Queen Elizabeth II, led a group of Caribbean leaders who launched a new slavery reparations manifesto during a reparations conference held in Ghana in June.

The UK Government’s position on reparations is well established: it acknowledges the trade in enslaved people was abhorrent, and its impact is still felt today, but it will not pay financial reparations for historical acts that did not break international laws at the time and is committed to continued dialogue with Commonwealth nations.

Last month a delegation from Jamaica travelled to the UK to file a petition asking the King to refer three questions about transatlantic chattel slavery to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the Caribbean island’s highest court of appeal.

Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, asked why her country should not seek slavery reparations when Britain was still paying off debt linked to slave-owner compensation just 11 years ago.

Charles will begin his Caribbean tour by visiting The Bahamas from October 27-29, followed by the state visit to Guyana, October 29-30 and attend Chogm during his trip to Antigua and Barbuda with the Queen from November 1-4.