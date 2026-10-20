The King spoke proudly about William as he hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at the start of his state visit.

King Charles III delivered a speech during the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

The King has told the visiting Sultan of Oman of his delight at their sons bonding after the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview about the royal family.

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In a banquet speech, Charles said there can be “few happier symbols of success” than watching a relationship passed between generations – a reference to the Prince of Wales and Sayyid Theyazin, who were joint patrons of an Omani expedition. The King spoke proudly about William as he hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at the start of his state visit, a few hours after the publication of Harry’s GQ magazine interview, where he stated he “wants it to work out” with his family – but claimed that others “don’t want to”. William and Harry remain estranged but a spokesperson for the duke insisted it was not a “swipe” at his brother, although it is likely to be interpreted as such by some royal commentators. Harry also spoke about the health of his father, the King, who has cancer, when asked whether having a sick parent was triggering after the traumatic death of his mother: “Yes but, you know, he’s getting better.” Oman is a key Middle East ally of the UK and the visit comes as the United States’ war against Iran continues, with the vital shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz, close to the coast of Oman, a key pinch point. Read more: Prince Harry reveals he wants 'to work it out' with William - as he takes swipe at those who 'don't want' it to happen Read more: King and Queen welcome Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle ahead of state banquet

The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended the state banquet. Picture: PA

In his address at Windsor Castle, Charles praised Oman’s “noble efforts” in trying to keep the vital sea lane open, describing it as a “great service” to the international community. William and Theyazin sat together among 160 guests, who included Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prime Minister Andy Burnham and senior Cabinet members, as they enjoyed a Scottish crab and langoustine starter, Windsor pheasant main and baked Alaska for dessert. The King told the Sultan: “Our connections matter deeply and, in this regard, I have been especially delighted to see our sons, the Prince of Wales and His Highness Sayyid Theyazin, become joint patrons of the Jewel of Arabia Expedition.” The two royal heirs were the figureheads of the expedition, a 30-day journey on foot, by camel and by 4×4 staged last year through Oman, following the route of British explorer Bertram Thomas in 1928. Charles added: “Your Majesty, there can be few happier symbols of success than a living relationship being passed from one generation to the next.”

William and Theyazin sat together among 160 guests. Picture: PA