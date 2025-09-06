Covid jabs may be linked to King's cancer, controversial doctor tells Reform conference
A controversial cardiologist has told the Reform UK conference that the King and Princess of Wales's cancer may have been caused by the Covid vaccines.
During a wide-ranging speech at the event in Birmingham, Dr Aseem Malhotra made a series of claims about the pharmaceutical industry, politicians and the World Health Organisation.
Dr Malhotra, who described himself as a friend of controversial US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, said hundreds of studies showed harms of mRNA vaccines and that they were interfering with genes.
The comments have sparked outrage from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who slammed Nigel Farage's party for platforming Dr Malhotra and called the comments "dangerous extremism".
"It may be a risk factor for cancer," Dr Malhotra told the event.
He added "many other doctors feel the same way", adding: "It's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the Royal Family."
The link between the Covid jab and cancer has previously been dismissed by academics and oncologists after claims it had led to "turbo cancers".
Labour's Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded: “When we are seeing falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it is shockingly irresponsible for Nigel Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies.
“Farage should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.”
A Reform UK spokesperson told LBC: “Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the US government. Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech.”
Cancer Research has previously said there is "no" evidence to suggest that any of the Covid-19 vaccines cause cancer.
Blood Cancer UK's healthcare professional advisory panel, which is made up of specialists from across the UK, said: "There are no controlled, large-scale studies (studies with the most robust scientific evidence) that demonstrate an increased cancer risk following Covid-19 vaccination."
During his 15-minute speech at the NEC on the final day of Reform's conference, Dr Malhotra also said taking the Covid vaccine was more likely to cause harm than the virus itself.
He said: "What does that mean? It is highly likely that not a single person should have been injected with this."
"Nobody is immune to medical misinformation," he told the audience.
He went on to say the World Health Organisation had been "captured" by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and urged for it to be replaced.
A separate fringe event at the conference on Saturday, also featuring Dr Malhotra, on behalf of the organisation The Together Association said the UK should "leave" the World Health Organisation.
He hit out at health minister Stephen Kinnock, who had criticised Dr Malhotra in advance of his speech, calling him an "anti-vax conspiracy theorist".
On the stage, he asked the audience: "Have you heard anything anti-vax or conspiracy theory so far here?"
He continued: "What do we do about this? I think it's time to just say no, to all drugs that are being proved, unless they are independently evaluated. Everybody just needs to say no.
"Over the last few years, it's very clear that, with the evidence, the drug industry are responsible for probably killing millions of people.
"The Covid vaccine, if one in 800 is a figure of serious harm, and you translate across the world from the best quality of evidence, then it means the Covid mRNA jabs have likely killed or seriously harmed millions of people across the world."