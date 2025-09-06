An anti-vax cardiologist has told the Reform UK conference that the King and Princess of Wales's cancer may have been caused by the Covid vaccines. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A controversial cardiologist has told the Reform UK conference that the King and Princess of Wales's cancer may have been caused by the Covid vaccines.

During a wide-ranging speech at the event in Birmingham, Dr Aseem Malhotra made a series of claims about the pharmaceutical industry, politicians and the World Health Organisation. Dr Malhotra, who described himself as a friend of controversial US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, said hundreds of studies showed harms of mRNA vaccines and that they were interfering with genes. The comments have sparked outrage from Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who slammed Nigel Farage's party for platforming Dr Malhotra and called the comments "dangerous extremism". Read More: Lucy Connolly tells Reform UK conference she would ‘love’ to work with party Read More: Starmer continues ministerial reshuffle - as Home Office gets total shake up "It may be a risk factor for cancer," Dr Malhotra told the event. He added "many other doctors feel the same way", adding: "It's highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a factor, a significant factor, in the cancer of members of the Royal Family." The link between the Covid jab and cancer has previously been dismissed by academics and oncologists after claims it had led to "turbo cancers".

Labour's Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded: “When we are seeing falling numbers of parents getting their children vaccinated, and a resurgence of disease we had previously eradicated, it is shockingly irresponsible for Nigel Farage to give a platform to these poisonous lies. “Farage should apologise and sever all ties with this dangerous extremism.” A Reform UK spokesperson told LBC: “Dr Aseem Malhotra is a guest speaker with his own opinions who has an advisory role in the US government. Reform UK does not endorse what he said but does believe in free speech.” Cancer Research has previously said there is "no" evidence to suggest that any of the Covid-19 vaccines cause cancer. Blood Cancer UK's healthcare professional advisory panel, which is made up of specialists from across the UK, said: "There are no controlled, large-scale studies (studies with the most robust scientific evidence) that demonstrate an increased cancer risk following Covid-19 vaccination."

