The King has chosen Westminster Abbey as the location for his Christmas broadcast, which will have the key theme of pilgrimage.

Charles will deliver the fourth festive message of his reign on Christmas Day, and the second staged outside a royal residence.

In the background of the broadcast are Christmas trees that have been repurposed from the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol concert, staged at the abbey earlier in December before the King’s message was filmed.

The central London landmark has a long history as a site of pilgrimage for those paying homage at the tomb of Edward the Confessor, whose shrine lies at the heart of the abbey built in the King’s honour.

Edward, who reigned for 24 years before dying in 1066, was said to be a monk-like monarch believed to have the power to heal and was canonised by Pope Alexander III in 1161 – with his tomb attracting pilgrims over the centuries.

The abbey’s Lady Chapel is the location for Charles’ broadcast, a late medieval construction built for Henry VII and the burial place of 15 kings and queens, including Charles II, Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, and it is also the official chapel of the Order of the Bath.

