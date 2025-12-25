In the wake of the Bondi Beach shootings and the Manchester synagogue attack, Charles also praised the "spontaneous bravery" of those who put themselves in "harm's way to defend others"

The King has used his Christmas message to urge the nation to "never lose sight" in a divisive world of the Second World War values of "courage and sacrifice" and community spirit.

In the wake of the Bondi Beach shootings and the Manchester synagogue attack, Charles also praised the "spontaneous bravery" of those who put themselves in "harm's way to defend others". And the King referenced the impact new technologies can have on wellbeing and community cohesion as the world spins "ever faster", suggesting the festive period might be a moment to recharge and for those communities to grow stronger. The annual Christmas broadcast is written by the King and is the rare occasion when he does not turn to the Government for advice, and he put communities at the heart of his message, commenting on the benefits of their "diversity" and how they displayed courage in adversity. Charles has long seen his role as helping to build bridges between these communities, faith groups and others, believing he is a part of society, not apart from it. Read More: King leads royals on traditional walk to Christmas church service including Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Read More: Trump touts 'beautiful and clean' coal to children while talking about their Christmas wishlists

The King and Queen attended major commemorations this year to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day, and Charles said in the broadcast: "The end of the Second World War is now remembered by fewer and fewer of us, as the years pass. "But the courage and sacrifice of our servicemen and women, and the way communities came together in the face of such great challenge, carry a timeless message for us all. "These are the values which have shaped our country and the Commonwealth. As we hear of division, both at home and abroad, they are the values of which we must never lose sight." The past 12 months have seen division growing over a number of issues, from protests over the housing of asylum seekers, polarisation in the political landscape, so-called culture wars making headlines and the continued cost-of-living crisis widening the gap between the rich and poor and fuelling discontent between the generations. Charles's late parents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh were from the wartime generation and footage was shown of an event marking the VE Day anniversary, with the Prince of Wales and Prince George meeting Second World War veterans at a Buckingham Palace tea party, and another video of the King taking part in a VJ Day ceremony. The King went on to comment on examples of right overcoming wrong at home and overseas: "These stories of the triumph of courage over adversity give me hope, from our venerable military veterans to selfless humanitarian workers in this century's most dangerous conflict zones; to the ways in which individuals and communities display spontaneous bravery, instinctively placing themselves in harm's way to defend others." The broadcast showed Charles at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, where he visited survivors of the October terror attack and met those who blocked the doors as a knife-wielding assailant tried to get in.

