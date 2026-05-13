King Charles during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

King Charles has unveiled the government's planned new laws at the State Opening of Parliament.

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Once the King leaves the House of Lords, the new parliamentary session begins. Around two hours after the speech, MPs reassemble in the Commons to debate what was announced. Yesterday, the Palace reportedly warned the government to keep Charles out of Starmer's crisis. “The Palace view is ‘we do not want to be any part of this conversation — do not bring us into it,’” said one of the people familiar with the matter.The problems are mounting for the Prime Minister, after a dismal showing at last week's local elections in which Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors.

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria leave 10 Downing Street as he heads to the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Getty

King Charles III waves out of the State Coach. Picture: Alamy

Here is the King’s Speech in full: “My Lords and Members of the House of Commons. “An increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom, with the conflict in the Middle East only the most recent example. Every element of the nation’s energy, defence and economic security will be tested. “My Government will respond to this world with strength and aim to create a country that is fair for all. My Ministers will take decisions that protect the energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom for the long-term. They will defend the British values of decency, tolerance and respect for difference under our common flag, and they will harness the potential of the pride felt across this country for its communities. My Government will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities feel safe. “My Government believes that the United Kingdom’s economic security depends on raising living standards in every part of the United Kingdom. My Ministers will support measures that maintain stability and control the cost of living. They will use public investment to shape markets and attract further private investment. They will deploy the power of an active state in partnership with business and enable reforms that support higher growth and a fair deal for working people. “My Government believes that improved trading relations are vital for the United Kingdom’s economic security, for significantly raising economic growth, and for lowering prices for working people. My Ministers will introduce legislation to take advantage of new trading opportunities, including a Bill to strengthen ties with the European Union. My Government will also support the economic security of British businesses. Legislation will be introduced to tackle late payments and to reduce the burden of unnecessary regulation through innovation. “The United Kingdom’s economic security depends upon world class infrastructure. Legislation will be introduced to unlock the benefits of airport expansion; enable roads to be built at pace including the Lower Thames Crossing; and deliver a fair deal for the North of England through Northern Powerhouse Rail. My Ministers will continue to take all action necessary to safeguard the domestic production of steel.

“My Government will also improve the United Kingdom’s security by continuing to invest in the renewal of public services. My Ministers will push forward with significant reforms to the police, the National Health Service, and to the criminal justice system to help them deliver services the British people expect. Legislation will be introduced to increase confidence in the security of the immigration and asylum systems. My Government will improve critical infrastructure with legislation to clean-up the water industry and establish Great British Railways. “My Government believes that the United Kingdom should be a country fair for all and a place where every child is included in the nation’s highest aspirations. My Ministers believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed to the best of his or her ability and not be held back due to poverty, special educational needs, or a lack of respect for vocational education. My Ministers will continue to invest in apprenticeships and measures that tackle youth unemployment. They will respond to the Milburn Review and the Timms Review and continue to reform the welfare system to support both young and disabled people to flourish in work as the basis for long-term economic security. A Bill will be brought forward to raise standards in schools and introduce generational reforms of the special educational needs system. My Ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID that will modernise how citizens interact with public services.

“Alongside strong public services and a strong economy, the highest standards of trust in public office are essential for the social contract and the United Kingdom’s collective security. My Government will introduce the Hillsborough Law to bring forward a duty of candour for public servants. My Ministers will also introduce legislation to enable peerages to be removed. My Government will bring forward proposals that strengthen the delivery, accountability, innovation and productivity of the Civil Service. These proposals will also seek to safeguard its impartiality and core values, to enhance trust and confidence in the institutions of government. “My Government will bring forward a Bill to speed up remediation for people living in homes with unsafe cladding and a draft Bill to ban abusive conversion practices. “In this volatile world, my Government will continue to pursue foreign policy based on a calm assessment of the national interest. It will continue its unflinching support for the brave people of Ukraine, who fight on the frontline of freedom. “My Ministers will seek to improve relations with European partners as a vital step in strengthening European security. It will continue to promote long term peace in the Middle East and the two-state solution in Israel and Palestine. “My Government will also uphold the United Kingdom’s unbreakable commitment to Nato and our Nato allies, including through a sustained increase in defence spending. “My Government will seek to reinforce the long-term energy, defence and economic security of the United Kingdom as an essential component of strength on the world stage. This will include housing, which can be a source of insecurity for many people. My Ministers will bring forward legislation to increase long-term investment in social housing and to reform the leasehold system, including the capping of ground rents. “My Government will introduce legislation to tackle the growing threat from foreign state entities and their proxies. They will respond to the horrific attack in Southport with measures to protect the British people from extreme violence, and honour the victims, the injured and their families. My Ministers will also introduce legislation to improve the country’s defences against cyber-security threats. “My Government will support our gallant Armed Forces and their families who make considerable personal sacrifices for the collective security and freedom of everyone in the United Kingdom. My Ministers will recognise this service with an Armed Forces Bill that improves the service justice system and establishes the Armed Forces covenant in statute. “My Ministers believe that energy independence must be a long-term goal of national security and that the nation’s energy security requires long-term investment and reform, as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East. Increased production of clean British energy will help to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot attack the economic security of the British people. “My Ministers will therefore introduce an Energy Independence Bill to scale-up homegrown renewable energy and protect living standards for the long-term. “My Ministers will also take forward recommendations of the Nuclear Regulatory Review and encourage a new era of British nuclear energy generation.