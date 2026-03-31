King's state visit to hail ‘special relationship’ confirmed - as Trump posts ‘USA won’t be there to help anymore’
The King and Queen will travel to the United States to visit President Donald Trump during a state visit to hail the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US.
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But the announcement of the King's visit after days of speculation was overshadowed by a diplomatic storm - after Mr Trump posted online that the USA would 'not be there to help' Britain any more.
He wrote on his Truth Social platform today: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.
“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us," Trump continued.
"Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT"
The visit will take place despite calls for the historic royal trip to be scrapped or delayed because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
King Charles III will visit the US at the invitation of President Trump to “celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” Buckingham Palace said.
The trip will also mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.
It will be the King’s first state visit to the US.
The King will then continue to Bermuda to undertake His Majesty’s first Royal Visit as Monarch to a British Overseas Territory.
Read more: Trump dismisses calls for King's state visit to be cancelled over Iran war tensions
Read more: NHS chief says he's 'really worried' about supply chain shocks due to Iran war
The decision to press ahead with the Royal trip was taken following a consultation with the government.
US President Donald Trump has already declared the visit was going ahead, saying the King was coming to see him "very shortly" and that he was "looking forward" to it.
Several days ago Trump said: “He’s going to be here very soon, as you know, we’re going to have a state dinner. “It’s going to be great.”
He added: “He’s a friend of mine.”
Washington's ambassador to the UK previously said it would be wrong to call off the trip due to the war in Iran.
Warren Stephens argued it would be a ‘big mistake’ to postpone the visit.
In a question-and-answer session after a speech to the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London last Thursday, Mr Stephens said: "I think that would be a very big mistake."
He was not able to confirm the visit at that time, but added: "I think he will go and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him."
The diplomat said US House Speaker Mike Johnson had made an offer for Charles to address both Houses of Congress while he was there.
The King and Queen are expected to visit Washington and New York during the visit, before heading to Bermuda.
The trip is due to take place in ‘late April’ with full details not yet confirmed.
The state visit comes at a difficult times for relations between the UK and US.
Today Donald Trump said countries like the UK should secure the Strait of Hormuz themselves because “the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us”.
Mr Trump has also lashed out repeatedly at the UK's response to US calls for support in the Iran conflict. He has repeatedly criticised Sir Keir Starmer as "no Winston Churchill".
Asked about the jibe against the Prime Minister, Mr Stephens said: "Well, that's a pretty tough comparison for anyone."
Despite concerns that the special relationship has broken down, the ambassador struck an optimistic tone about the two nations' ties.
Asked whether the UK's reluctance to support the military action in the Middle East was holding back its trade relationship with America, he said: "I'm unaware of anything that's being held back because of that.
"When I got in this position, the depth of the ties between the US intelligence community and the British intelligence community, and our militaries, is frankly astounding. And those two things, in addition to the businesses here, make the relationship unbreakable.
"While there has not been any direct engagement by the UK or any Nato country militarily other than defensive, the intelligence has been vital and very useful to the United States and Israel, I'm sure."
Mr Trump's representative in the UK also appeared to acknowledge the destabilising effects of the Iran war on global markets.
The ambassador also echoed the president's repeated criticism about the UK's intention to shift away from fossil fuels.
He said high UK energy costs were too high for US businesses, adding: "Frankly, that is a concern of UK companies as well, because the UK could certainly have more influence over its domestic energy pricing, if not be a price setter, by using its domestic fossil fuel reserves.
"The solution here is energy addition, not subtraction. In the modern economy, we need all forms of energy on the table, including oil and gas."
Mr Stephens said he had hoped UK-US trade would pick up after Brexit, but that "really hasn't happened".
He said the tax on importing Scotch whisky into the US was a "big point of contention", adding that he "used to be a pretty active consumer" of the drink and that a lower price would be "welcome".