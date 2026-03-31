King Charles will meet with Donald Trump on a state visit later this month. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King and Queen will travel to the United States to visit President Donald Trump during a state visit to hail the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US.

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But the announcement of the King's visit after days of speculation was overshadowed by a diplomatic storm - after Mr Trump posted online that the USA would 'not be there to help' Britain any more. He wrote on his Truth Social platform today: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us," Trump continued. "Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT" The visit will take place despite calls for the historic royal trip to be scrapped or delayed because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. King Charles III will visit the US at the invitation of President Trump to “celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” Buckingham Palace said. The trip will also mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence. It will be the King’s first state visit to the US.

Donald Trump and King Charles III at the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle last year. Picture: Alamy

The state visit comes against a backdrop of the US's war with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

The decision to press ahead with the Royal trip was taken following a consultation with the government. US President Donald Trump has already declared the visit was going ahead, saying the King was coming to see him "very shortly" and that he was "looking forward" to it. Several days ago Trump said: “He’s going to be here very soon, as you know, we’re going to have a state dinner. “It’s going to be great.” He added: “He’s a friend of mine.” Washington's ambassador to the UK previously said it would be wrong to call off the trip due to the war in Iran. Warren Stephens argued it would be a ‘big mistake’ to postpone the visit. In a question-and-answer session after a speech to the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London last Thursday, Mr Stephens said: "I think that would be a very big mistake." He was not able to confirm the visit at that time, but added: "I think he will go and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him." The diplomat said US House Speaker Mike Johnson had made an offer for Charles to address both Houses of Congress while he was there. The King and Queen are expected to visit Washington and New York during the visit, before heading to Bermuda.

It is hoped the trip could smooth over relations between the US and UK, after Mr Trump posted online that the USA would 'not be there to help' Britain any more. Picture: PA