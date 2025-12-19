Protesters have unveiled a banner in the House of Lords calling for the abolition of the current political system

Protesters have broken away from a tour of Parliament to stage the protest against the House of Lords. Picture: Assemble

By Poppy Jacobs

Left-wing protesters, believed to be associated with protest group Assemble, have unveiled banners in front of the King's throne in the House of Lords.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The activists climbed over the barriers during a tour of Parliament on Friday, revealing a banner reading 'Replace the Lords'. Photos of the incident show individuals attempting to unravel their purple banners as police intervened. The group has said that some of its members were detained by the Metropolitan Police, but have since been released. The protest group Assemble have established a so-called 'People's Charter', which they describe as "a new democratic mandate for the UK". The demands include the House of Lords be abolished, and a permanent citizens' assembly be established in its place. Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan share clearest image yet of children Archie and Lilibet in Christmas portrait Read more: David Walliams 'dropped' by publisher over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women

The protesters went on to reveal a banner that read "Replace the Lords.”. Picture: Assemble

A spokesman for Assemble emphasised that this was not a protest against the monarchy. "The King has a symbolic role in government, but the Lords have real power, and they’re corrupt as hell," they said. "It's time to replace them with a fair and democratic citizens' assembly." Other elements of the Assemble movement, who describe themselves as a grassroots democracy organisation, includes protest groups like Just Stop Oil, Take Back Power and Youth Demand.

The activists attempted to unfurl a banner as police swooped in. Picture: Assemble