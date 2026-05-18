Friends and family paid tribute to "beautiful soul" Ciara Sullivan who "passed away doing what she loved".

Tributes have been paid to Ciara Sullivan who died after falling from her horse at the Windsor Horse show. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The family of an Army rider who died after performing in front of King Charles have paid an emotional tribute to their daughter.

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The family of an Army rider who died after performing in front of King Charles have paid an emotional tribute to their daughter. Ciara Sullivan, 24, who was in the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was fatally injured following an incident at Windsor Horse Show on Friday evening.

Thames Valley Police are treating Ciara Sullivan’s death as ‘unexplained but non-suspicious’. Picture: MoD

She fell from her horse at around 7pm, shortly after leaving the arena following the performance. Friends and family paid tribute to the "beautiful soul" who "passed away doing what she loved". Ciara's father Pat shared a picture of Ciara on social media alongside a message, which read: "The honour. The service. They will never be forgotten." Responding to the tributes, her mother Wendy wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to write this. She was doing what she loved." A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King was "greatly shocked and saddened" to learn of the death, adding that he "will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences". They added: "While His Majesty and other Members of The Royal Family were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later. "The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim's loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief." In a tribute issued by the Ministry of Defence, commanding officer said she was an “immensely professional soldier and an exceptional jockey” who was “a bright light in any room she entered”.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Ciara. Picture: social media