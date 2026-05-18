Pictured: Female soldier who died after being thrown from horse at Royal Windsor Horse Show
Friends and family paid tribute to "beautiful soul" Ciara Sullivan who "passed away doing what she loved".
The family of an Army rider who died after performing in front of King Charles have paid an emotional tribute to their daughter.
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The family of an Army rider who died after performing in front of King Charles have paid an emotional tribute to their daughter.
Ciara Sullivan, 24, who was in the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was fatally injured following an incident at Windsor Horse Show on Friday evening.
She fell from her horse at around 7pm, shortly after leaving the arena following the performance.
Friends and family paid tribute to the "beautiful soul" who "passed away doing what she loved".
Ciara's father Pat shared a picture of Ciara on social media alongside a message, which read: "The honour. The service. They will never be forgotten."
Responding to the tributes, her mother Wendy wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to write this. She was doing what she loved."
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King was "greatly shocked and saddened" to learn of the death, adding that he "will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences".
They added: "While His Majesty and other Members of The Royal Family were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later.
"The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim's loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief."
In a tribute issued by the Ministry of Defence, commanding officer said she was an “immensely professional soldier and an exceptional jockey” who was “a bright light in any room she entered”.
Friend Eleanor Lucas Bell shared the original post, in which she praised her as the “very pinnacle of equestrianism”.
She wrote: “Today our sport lost one of its very best.
“The soldier who tragically lost her life at Royal Windsor Horse Show was someone known to us personally.
“She had ridden my boys, and I saw first hand the incredible talent, horsemanship and dedication she possessed.
"In truth, watching her do what she did with such skill, confidence and professionalism was part of what inspired me to consider joining myself. I was completely in awe of her.
"To lose her life simply doing the job she did every single day is a heartbreaking reminder of just how dangerous and unforgiving equestrian sport can be. No matter the experience, talent or preparation, we work alongside powerful animals and accept risks every time we sit in the saddle. Those within the horse world understand that reality all too well, but moments like this bring it into painfully sharp focus.
"In a strange twist of fate, we are at Windsor ourselves today. We will be taking a quiet moment to remember her and to think of all those who loved her — both her family by blood and her Military family.
"Her loss will be felt deeply by so many, which says everything about the beautiful soul she was. Stand down Gunner."
Thames Valley Police appealed for anyone with information or material relating to Ms Sullivan’s death to come forward.
Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said: “Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and the wider community in the military and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at this extremely difficult time. At this stage, we have not found any suspicious circumstances.
”He said the force was working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and HPower, the show’s organisers, “to gather as much information as possible to understand how this happened”.