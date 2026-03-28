Earlier this week, the president denied tensions over the Iran war would affect the King’s planned trip to the US

US President Donald Trump shows an image of his planned ballroom. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Donald Trump has pointed to the upcoming state visit of the King to highlight the need for a controversial 400 million dollar (£301 million) ballroom at the White House.

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The US president argued the development was necessary to entertain a large number of people when hosting foreign dignitaries and world leaders. The 90,000-square foot project, which saw the East Wing torn down last October, has been the subject of a legal challenge in a bid to halt construction. The White House is sited on federal parkland. A panel reviewing the plans, which is headed by a top aide to the president, is due to hold a final vote on the scheme on April 2. Read more: Trump refuses to call Iran conflict a 'war' as ten US service members injured after missile hits Saudi air base Read more: The Week in Pictures: Trump wonders if he could beat Elvis in a fight, while Melania matches outfits with a robot

US President Donald Trump speaks to King Charles III during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle for the State visit by the President of the United States of America last September. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, the US Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by Mr Trump, gave unanimous backing to the proposal. Speaking to a group of farmers as he overlooked the building site, the president and billionaire developer declared: “I love construction.” He added: “That’s a big dig. We’re building a ballroom. “Every president has said can we have a ballroom please, a room where you could have a lot of people? “So when the president of China, France, when somebody comes over from the UK, including the King, we have the King coming over very shortly, King Charles, so we can have, like, a large room, because the White House is incredible, but it never had a ballroom.

Construction work is well underway for Trump's plan to build a ballroom on the eastern side of the White House. Picture: Getty