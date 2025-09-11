The respective fates of Charlie Kirk and Peter Mandelson are now destined to be fused together for time immemorial.

At least in the sense that history placed both of them on the front pages for all the wrong reasons on the same day.

But there is more connectivity between the two men than might, at first blush, be apparent.

Kirk was one of the most prominent conservative voices in the United States assailing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on the issue of free speech. In Kirk’s own words: “You guys birthed free speech to the world, but now you’re becoming a totalitarian country”.

At the British Embassy in Washington, Mandelson’s tenure as Ambassador may end up being best remembered for his failure to mollify Kirk and other powerful figures within President Donald Trump’s inner circle who continue to argue that Starmer has already led the country into the “abyss” (again, Kirk’s descriptive).

Trump’s reaction to the assassination of Kirk, his friend and informal adviser, immediately propels the country down a sadly familiar path.

Falsely characterising political violence in the United States as an issue that only targets figures on the right, he furiously blamed “radical left” for criticising conservatives and being “directly responsible for the terrorism that we are seeing in our country”. Citing his own targeting at the hands of two would-be assassins on the campaign trail last year, Trump vowed a witch-hunt to root out the “organisations that fund…and support” America’s left. “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity”, he vowed in remarks delivered from the Oval Office on Wednesday night.

Taken together with Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s recent claim that the Democratic Party is a “domestic extremist organistion”, the die may now be cast for a nationwide crackdown that targets top Democrats and their funders, in an effort to blame them for Kirk’s killing. It was notable that on Wednesday night, Trump made no reference to events in Minnesota in June that saw two prominent Democratic Party lawmakers killed by a lone gunman, along with their spouses.

It is in that mood that Trump is preparing to depart for the U.K. in less than a week’s time, eager to secure his coveted picture alongside the King. The visit will come just a fortnight after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was invited for lunch with the U.S. leader at the White House, shortly after he testified before the House Judiciary Committee and alleged the rollback of free speech in Britain has rendered the country on the same level as North Korea. He urged the White House, Congress and titans of American commerce to interfere in the U.K.’s affairs and mount a campaign pressuring Number 10 to back down on the terms of the Online Safety Act.

Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein have proved to be the predictable source of his downfall. But in his time as Ambassador, his ongoing public efforts to flatter Trump with unctuous praise did nothing to head off the inevitable donnybrook that is approaching in U.S.-U.K. relations. Free speech increasingly looks like the altar upon which Trump will eventually sacrifice his friendship with Starmer, as soon as the state visit is over.

Charlie Kirk would have approved.

____________________

Simon Marks is LBC's Washington Correspondent.

