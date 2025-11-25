The property expert and TV presenter slammed reports that Rachel Reeves is planning to impose a new levy on the most expensive homes

By Chay Quinn

Property expert Kirstie Allsop has slammed Rachel Reeves's plans for a mansion tax, saying a whip-round in a Select Committee would be a more efficient way to raise funds.

The host of Location, Location, Location told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that the plans to levy a new annual charge on houses worth more than £2 million was "dreadfully inefficient" and accused the Chancellor of "not listening to the experts". Kirstie told Andrew: "A property is only worth what people are prepared to pay for it. So that is the problem with this tax." Ms Reeves hopes to raise between £400 million and £450 million, which will be collected through council tax bills. The hike will hit more than 100,000 of the most valuable properties, which will be banded depending on their value. The existing council tax system will apparently be used as the basis for the charge by the Treasury, as it revalues 2.4 million of the most valuable properties across bands F, G and H.

Kirsty added: "There are many, many very wise economists and people who have said don't do this. "Tim Leunig, who is one of the most respected professors at the LSE, said in the Treasury Select Committee the week before last, a mansion tax is such an inefficient way of raising taxes, we're better off having a whip round in the Select Committee." On the effect of the proposed levy, Kirsty said: "It's a chain, it's an ecosystem. It's like a bowel, you have to put things in to get stuff out. And that isn't happening, and the whole market is slowing down. "What it does to 'ordinary people' is that if at the top end there's problems, a lot of people who work in the industries that service those top end houses go out of business." A broader version of the tax was initially planned, which would have started at £1.5 million and affected 300,000 households. But the threshold was raised amid concerns the original bar would impact people who are "asset rich and cash poor".

