TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she was airlifted to hospital after falling during a walk on a beach in Devon.

The Location, Location, Location star, 55, shared photographs from the back of an ambulance showing tubes attached to her face and scratches following the accident.

Allsopp said she slipped on a muddy patch while walking back from Welcombe Mouth beach, near Bude, after celebrating her birthday with family.

In an Instagram post, she said her son Oscar ran for help before RNLI Bude Lifeboat volunteers, paramedics and Cornwall Air Ambulance crews located her.

She wrote: “I slipped on a muddy patch on the steep path, and it took a whole host of people to get me to hospital.

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