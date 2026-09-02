Kirstie Allsopp rushed to hospital in air ambulance after horror beach fall
The Location, Location, Location presenter, 55, shared photos of herself in the back of an ambulance
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she was airlifted to hospital after falling during a walk on a beach in Devon.
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The Location, Location, Location star, 55, shared photographs from the back of an ambulance showing tubes attached to her face and scratches following the accident.
Allsopp said she slipped on a muddy patch while walking back from Welcombe Mouth beach, near Bude, after celebrating her birthday with family.
In an Instagram post, she said her son Oscar ran for help before RNLI Bude Lifeboat volunteers, paramedics and Cornwall Air Ambulance crews located her.
She wrote: “I slipped on a muddy patch on the steep path, and it took a whole host of people to get me to hospital.
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“After a little wait while poor Oscar ran as fast as he could to get help, and the RNLI Bude Lifeboat, paramedics and Cornwall Air Ambulance tracked me down, I was given a huge amount of painkillers.”
Allsopp said she had undergone surgery on her leg and would need to use a boot and crutches while she recovers.
“They have operated on the leg and I’ll be home soon,” she said.
“It’ll be a boot and crutches for a while, but I feel very, very lucky that it was possible to reach me and get me to hospital so quickly.”
Kirstie and co-host Phil Spencer previously celebrated the Channel 4 show’s 25th anniversary.
In 2025, Allsopp secretly married her partner of 20 years in a London ceremony.